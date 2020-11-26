If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The new Apple M1 processor makes Intel’s desktop and laptop processors seem ancient, but there are currently only three Mac models that come with Apple Silicon.

Apple’s most affordable M1 laptop is the MacBook Air, which starts at $999 and outclasses Windows laptops that cost three times as much.

The other M1 laptop is the even more powerful MacBook Pro — and it just got its first-ever discount thanks to a special Black Friday 2020 sale at Amazon.

News and announcements focused on Mac computers usually don’t generate quite as much buzz as iPhone news. This month was the exception to the rule though, because Apple’s unveiled the first Mac computers ever to be powered by Apple Silicon. Just as Apple’s A-series processors are light years ahead of Qualcomm and other mobile chipmakers, so too are Apple’s new M-series chipsets compared to rival offerings from Intel and AMD. The M1 chip obliterates the competition in terms of power, performance, efficiency, design, and every other metric that matters.

Apple fans who want to see for themselves currently have three Mac options that are powered by the M1: The new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, one of Apple’s hot new M1-powered computers just got its first discount ever.

An unadvertised Black Friday 2020 sale on Amazon lets you score a $50 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s scorching M1 chipset. It’s not a huge discount by any means, but $50 is $50 — especially when you have plenty more shopping to do for Black Friday 2020. Also of note, the 256GB model and 512GB model both have this surprise Black Friday 2020 discount!

There’s no telling how long this discount will last and delivery estimates are already slipping, so grab one now before it’s too late. And for more Black Friday deals on Apple products, check out this page on Amazon’s site.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… Price:$1,249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… Price:$1,449.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

