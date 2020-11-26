As much as he’d like to see one implemented, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks some kind of national face mask mandate would probably backfire too much to make it a success.



Fauci thinks that top-down mandates like that have tended to make people rebel too much during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, governors and mayors around the country have been getting phone calls from President-elect Biden regarding face mask mandates that the incoming president wants to encourage them to implement around the country.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci became one of the most trusted and authoritative sources throughout the coronavirus pandemic in the US thanks to the blunt, straightforward manner with which he’s told the nation how bad things are going to get, and why, and what we can do about it. Part of what’s difficult about having a job like his, though — in addition to working with the White House coronavirus task force, he’s also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — is that he has multiple constituencies to take into account as he goes about his work. For example, he’s a scientist who also has to take into account political realities, something we’ve seen him do more frequently in recent interviews whenever the subject of face masks and the potential for a national face mask mandate is brought up.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

One thing you never see the doctor do is call for a national face mask mandate, at least not as such. In an interview with The New York Times published on November 19, Kaiser Health News editor-in-chief E “I think that there should be universal wearing of masks. If we can accomplish that with local mayors, governors, local authorities, fine. If not, we should seriously consider national.”

The problem with a mandate, he continued, is that it can actually backfire. “The only reason that I shy away from making a strong recommendation in that regard is that things that come from the national level down generally engender a bit of pushback from an already reluctant populace that doesn’t like to be told what to do. So you might wind up having the counter-effect of people pushing back even more.”

My op ed published this morning: “What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving: A Simple Face Mask Can Save Lives” It’s not a pharm drug or medical equipment, it is at its barest form, a multi-layered piece of cloth w/the potential to save thousands of liveshttps://t.co/pL0fqJY4rR — Dr. Syra Madad (@syramadad) November 26, 2020

This is one reason why legislation introduced on Wednesday by Democratic Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut that attempts to incentive face mask mandates around the country will probably die on the vine in the GOP-controlled body. In brief, the bill would provide grants to states and local governments that institute face mask mandates in public places, as well as inside businesses.

It’s called the ‘‘Encouraging Masks for All Act of 2020.’’

According to news accounts, meanwhile, President-elect Biden has started to phone governors and mayors of major cities around the US to encourage them to implement face mask mandates if they haven’t already, which suggests the incoming president is thinking about this a little more aggressively than Dr. Fauci is. As a kind of Plan B, if the governor isn’t supportive, Biden will “go to the mayors in the state and ask them to lead,” according to a Biden adviser, speaking to NBC News. “In many states, there is the capacity of mayors to institute mandates.”

Biden is also reportedly planning to go even farther, via his consideration of a mask mandate for anyone who enters a federal building.

“I’m not so sure there will be a national mandate, but surely a strong encouragement to utilize masks,” Dr. Fauci said in a November 24 interview with FOX 5 in Washington DC. “If President-elect Biden decides to make a national mandate, I would encourage people to abide by that mandate.”