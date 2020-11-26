Dr. Anthony Fauci has often cautioned that indoor gatherings like the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration can drive up coronavirus transmission, urging Americans to reconsider the holiday during the pandemic.

In a “final plea” to Americans before Thanksgiving, Fauci reminded people to observe health measures, including face masks, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding indoor crowds.

He also advised people not to bring into their homes other persons who aren’t part of the household’s daily life to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Americans are traveling home in record numbers to be with their family and loved ones on Thanksgiving, and it’s all happening at the worst possible time. The novel coronavirus outbreak is out of control in the US, as the country has been breaking records for weeks. The number of daily cases has gone up consistently, approaching 200,000 diagnoses last Friday. More than 3 million Americans were infected in November alone, another record for the pandemic, and the figure is expected to go even higher in the coming two months. The number of hospitalizations rose dramatically in the past few weeks, overwhelming some medical systems. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, and the death toll will continue to climb as long as there’s significant transmission in communities.

The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays can further fuel the growth in cases, with health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci expecting new spikes in COVID-19 in the weeks that will follow the holiday. The health expert has urged Americans in previous interviews to consider canceling Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of the illness. Fauci now has a final plea to Americans ahead of the holiday

“To the extent possible, keep the gatherings, the indoor gatherings as small as you possibly can,” Fauci told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “We all know how difficult that is because this is such a beautiful traditional holiday. But by making that sacrifice, you’re going to prevent people from getting infected.”

Fauci also warned against bringing people to Thanksgiving who are not part of their daily lives. “If you bring people into the home who are not part of the immediate household, there is a risk there.”

“We know for sure that people who are without symptoms, innocently — with no malintention at all — goes to a party or goes to a gathering, gets together indoor, you let your guard down, you obviously have to take a mask off if you’re eating or drinking,” Fauci said. “Try to avoid that as much as possible.”

Fauci repeated the idea that the number of cases will rise dramatically in the two weeks after Thanksgiving. “What is worrying to me is two weeks from now Thanksgiving and having a lot of cases that will end up coming to us, or to other hospitals, and there’s no beds,” he said.

The doctor also reminded people that vaccines are almost here, and the distribution of the first versions will begin soon after the Food and Drug Administration meets on December 10th. But Americans will have to have a little more patience until the vaccines are widely available.

“Vaccines are right on the horizon,” Fauci said. “If we can just hang in there a bit longer and continue to do the simple mitigation things that we’re talking about all the time: the masks, the distancing, the avoiding crowds, particularly indoor. If we do those things, we’re going to get through it, so that’s my final plea before the holiday.”