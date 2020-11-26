Germany evaluated the soft lockdown imposed in early November and decided to impose stricter restrictions to reduce coronavirus transmission further.

The Merkel government announced that mask-wearing would be required in some school settings and imposed an even stricter limit on gatherings.

Germany plans a reprieve for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but some form of restrictions will continue to exist at least until January.

Germany has often been included in the list of countries that have managed to mount an effective defense against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The European country ran ample testing and contact tracing campaigns and implemented restrictions during the first wave that allowed it to catch many infections early and keep the fatality rate much lower than in neighboring countries. Germany flattened its curve significantly by summer, slowly opening up.

But the colder season brought a massive increase in cases in Germany as well, similar to what was happening elsewhere in Europe and the US. Like France and the UK, Germany opted for a soft lockdown in early November, announcing that it would evaluate the results and decide whether to ease restrictions or continue enforcing them. The Merkel administration decided to impose stricter restrictions for the coming weeks, leading into the Christmas season.

After a seven-hour video conference with the 16 state premieres, the government announced the new measures, Deutsche Welle reported.

“We have two messages for the people: firstly, thank you, but secondly, that the current restrictions will not be lifted,” chancellor Angela Merkel said in a press conference. “The exponential rise in infections is broken. But the daily cases are still far too high, and our intensive care stations are still very full. We cannot lift the restrictions agreed for November.”

The new restrictions include the wearing of masks in some situations in schools. The Christmas vacation has been moved up to December 16th. Gatherings have been reduced from 10 people to five people from two households from now on, and the new rule will stay in place at least until December 20th, when a new decision will be made. The partial lockdown might be extended until the beginning of January.

Bars, restaurants, and leisure facilities were closed a few weeks ago, and they’ll remain closed. Germany aims to reduce the number of cases below the “hotspot” threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 people. Germany reported 410 deaths on Wednesday when the new restrictions were announced. That’s the highest-ever daily death count for the country. More than 18,600 people were diagnosed on that day, with Germany’s caseload surpassing 1 million.

A temporary Christmas reprieve will be granted, however. From December 23rd to January 1st, new rules will be used. Members of one household will be allowed to meet with up to 10 people from other households, with children under 14 exempt from the count.

State premiers have urged people to self-isolate voluntarily before and after holiday gatherings. Employers are asked to show flexibility and let people work from home around the holidays. People are also asked not to travel for the holidays, especially to ski destinations, and the recommendation will remain in place until June 10th at least. Fireworks shows will be strongly discouraged during the period, but there won’t be an outright ban.

And let’s not forget that Germany concocted a few incredible ads to communicate to people the importance of respecting restrictions and health measures.

Meanwhile, the US is heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas with record figures for daily new cases and hospitalizations. The death toll is going up as more people get infected, and health experts expect the holidays to fuel additional surges, as a record number of people are traveling to be with family and loved ones.