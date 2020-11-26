The coronavirus is spreading rapidly across almost every state in the U.S.

Experts are worried that the Thanksgiving holiday will see coronavirus cases and deaths skyrocket over the next two to three weeks.

There is currently only one state where coronavirus cases are low and staying low.

It’s easy to get distressed when looking at the latest coronavirus data in the U.S. Whereas previous coronavirus outbreaks were more or less limited to certain parts of the country, the pandemic today is spreading rapidly across dozens of states. Overall coronavirus infections in the U.S. over the past two weeks increased by 38% while Coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations jumped by 57% and 46% during the same timeframe.

If you take a look at the heat map from The New York Times which measures the severity of the pandemic across the country, it’s easy to see that there’s virtually no state that’s been spared from a rising number of COVID-19 infections. There is, however, one exception. As it stands now, there is only one state in the entire country where coronavirus cases are low and the infection rate is staying somewhat steady: Hawaii.

According to the latest data, coronavirus cases in Hawaii have only increased by 4% over the last two weeks. All told, Hawaii to date has seen 17,560 coronavirus infections and 233 deaths. The fact that Hawaii has been able to keep the coronavirus at bay at a time when the virus is spreading like wildfire can be partially attributed to the state’s relatively small population and, more importantly, the fact that it’s basically located in the middle of the ocean.

Hawaii is about 2,400 miles away from California, which is to say that the state doesn’t have to worry about an influx of visitors in the way that a state like Texas does. What’s more, flights to Hawaii are expensive and many people are avoiding flying altogether these days. Without question, this type of isolation certainly makes it easier for Hawaii to deal with and contain the pandemic.

On a related note, the AP notes that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has afforded native Hawaiians with a glimpse of what life is like without hordes of tourists roaming the streets.

For seven months, locals had taken back spots normally crowded with visitors. They could enjoy Waikiki’s famous beaches without the sunburned tourists and walk on sidewalks without hordes of visitors awestruck by clear blue water, white sand and the other trappings of a tropical getaway. Locals, many of whom depend on tourism jobs, have long felt ambivalence about living in an island paradise that relies heavily on visitor spending, but many saw an upshot to a health crisis that threatened their livelihoods — reclaiming favorite areas long overrun by crowds.

The flipside to this, however, is that Hawaii needs a bustling tourism industry to keep its economy afloat.

“Hawaii suffered one of the most severe economic downturns of any state from the pandemic, and saw a slower recovery thus far,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Hawaii’s unemployment rate was the highest of any state in October, at 14.3%, the Labor Department said.”

Looking ahead, it may take some time for Hawaii’s economy to make a comeback. Even in a best-case scenario that sees the majority of the U.S. population vaccinated, Dr. Fauci said the country may not return to a semblance of normalcy until next summer.