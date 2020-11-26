If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro are Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, but they’re also Apple’s best-selling model among our readers.

Apple’s wildly popular wireless noise cancelling earbuds dropped to $199 on Prime Day 2020, but for Black Friday 2020 they’ve dropped to a new all-time low of just $169.99!

This could be the craziest deal of Black Friday 2020, and other AirPods models are on sale as well right now.



There are three different AirPods models and they are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. It would have been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

Needless to say, some discounts on Apple products are more noteworthy than others.

The insanely popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount and snag them for $199. But now that Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale has begun, Amazon just slashed AirPods Pro to a new all-time low price.

Hurry and you can snag brand new AirPods Pro for just $169.99. That’s an amazing price and a huge $80 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon — AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $50 off at $149.99, and Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2 have a $40 discount that slashes the price to just $119.

Also of note, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper Black Friday discount right now that slashes them to just $168. Or, if you want over-ear noise cancelling headphones, the best of the best are all on sale for Black Friday: Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are down to $278 instead of $350, Bose QC35 headphones are $100 off at $199, and the flagship $400 Bose 700 headphones can be had for as little as $299 depending on which color you choose.

AirPods Pro – $169.99

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$29.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $149.99

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 – $119

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 – $26.99

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$39.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$13.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 – $36.99

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.99 You Save:$13.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3 – $168

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH1000XM4 – $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $199

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose 700 – $299-$339

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Arctic White… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

