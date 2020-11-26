Black Friday SanDisk Micro SD Card DealsImage source: SanDisk/Amazon
By Maren Estrada
November 26th, 2020 at 12:14 PM

Of course, there are also tons of deals on laptops and desktop computers, as well as so many other gadgets with expandable storage. That means you need to load up on digital storage, and Amazon has an incredible one-day sale that’ll save you a ton of money in the process.

On Thanksgiving Day, for one day only, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on SanDisk Drives and Memory Products.

Prices start at just $39.99 for a gigantic SanDisk 400GB microSD card, and capacities go all the way up to a SanDisk 1TB microSD card with an enormous $267 discount. That’s just crazy! You can also score a 5TB external hard drive for $94.99 and so much more.

Shop the full sale right here on Amazon, and here are some of the hottest below. Remember though, these prices are good for one day only on Thursday!

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Ca… $39.99 SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory… $59.99 SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Ca… $63.99 SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory… $79.99 SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Ca… $182.99 SanDisk 256GB High Endurance Video microSDXC… $37.49 SanDisk 512GB microSDXC UHS-I-Memory Card for… $79.99 WD_Black 5TB P10-Game Drive, Portable Externa… $94.99 WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac Silver P… $102.99 WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive, USB 3.0… $174.99
