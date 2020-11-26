If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you buy a new TV during Black Friday 2020, there’s another option that you should consider for your living room or basement.

Amazon has some incredible Black Friday deals this year on home theater projectors, with prices starting at just $499.99.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

If you’re looking for a new soundbar that delivers big sound with a tiny price tag, we told you about the killer deals available right now on the Sonos Beam and Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. And if you want the best possible home theater experience that a soundbar can never deliver, the jaw-dropping Enclave CineHome II Wireless Surround Sound System is $100 off right now. That takes care of the listening experience, and we already told you about all the hottest deals on smart TVs that will give any room in your home a huge upgrade.

But before you buy any of those discounted smart TVs, there’s another option you might want to consider.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom, a TV is obviously the way to go. Anyone looking to upgrade a TV in your living, basement, or home theater should think about going with a projector instead. Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll ever get out of a TV, and there are three home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Prices start at just $499.99 for the Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector with a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,300 lumens, and support for picture sizes up to 200 inches. That’s right… 200 inches! Can you imagine how much you’d have to pay for a 200-inch TV?!

If you’re looking for an upgrade, you’ve got the Epson Home Cinema 1080 and Epson Home Cinema 2200 to choose from. They’re both priced at $699.99 for Black Friday 2020, and there are three main differences. The Epson 1080 has a 16,000:1 contrast ratio and 3,400 lumens compared to 35,000:1 and 2,700 lumens for the Epson 2200, and the 2200 model also has Android TV built right in so you don’t even have to connect an external video source if you don’t want to.

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector – $499.99

Stunning picture quality — provides stunning, detailed 1080p images and fast data processing that’s optimized for fast-action sports, gaming and more

Ultra bright images — 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness deliver outstanding-quality images in a variety of lighting conditions (2)

Best-in-Class Color Brightness (1) — advanced 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector,… List Price:$599.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$100.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector – $699.99

Versatile connectivity — features two HDMI ports, so you can connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc player, gaming console or streaming device

Easy setup — built-in speaker and easy setup for HD entertainment right out of the box

Built-in picture skew sensor — automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone for a square image

Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, Streaming Projector, Home Theater Projector… List Price:$749.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$50.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD 1080p Projector – $699.99

Stunning picture quality — delivers an immersive viewing experience for TV shows, sporting events, gaming and movies by accepting content up to 4K – for an amazing Full HD picture

Smooth, crisp images — with Image Enhancement and Frame Interpolation

Built-in Android TV (2) — latest Android TV interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Hulu, HBO, YouTube and more (3) without an external streaming media player

Ultra-bright picture — 2,700 lumens of color and white brightness (4)

Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD Full HD 1080p Projector with Android TV, Streaming Projector, Home… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$300.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.