Roku’s Black Friday 2020 deals are here and you won’t believe how low these prices are.

The Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR is on sale for only $24, and the beloved Roku Streaming Stick+ is just $5 more at $29.

If there’s one gift that’s perfect for just about anyone on your list, it’s a Roku streaming media player. Everyone streams movies and TV shows, and the built-in apps many people use on their smart TVs are generally pretty awful. Roku, on the other hand, has a fantastic user interface as well as support for all the streaming apps you could possibly want. And there’s no better time to pick up a new Roku for yourself or anyone on your list than Black Friday 2020.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is now underway, as you undoubtedly know, and there are four outstanding Roku deals included in the retailer’s huge sale. The deals start with the Roku Premiere for just $24, which is an incredible price for a streamer that supports 4K resolution and HDR content. If you prefer the dongle form factor, you can step up to the Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $29.

Anyone looking for the best of the best should look no further than the Roku Ultra, one of the most powerful streaming media players that any company has ever created. It retails for $100, but you can pick one up right now for just $69. If you’re looking for a new soundbar as well, the Roku Streambar with speakers and a Roku player built in is down to $99 instead of $130.

You really can’t go wrong with any of those deals, though Fire TV fans will undoubtedly be looking for alternatives from Amazon. Don’t worry, you can find them all right here in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, and prices start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite!

Roku Premiere – $24

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.00 You Save:$15.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ – $29

New! Peacock is now streaming on all Roku devices

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring ‘em on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.00 You Save:$20.99 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Ultra – $69

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Power & Performance: Roku Ultra is our fastest and most powerful player ever; loaded with a new and improved quad-core processor, you’ll enjoy channels that launch in a snap and a responsive interface—it’s great for cutting cable and people who love to stream

Our best wireless: Enjoy our smoothest TV streaming experience, even in rooms further from your router, now with up to 50% more range—you also have the choice to wire up over Ethernet if you want

Cinematic streaming: The centerpiece of any home theater, experience spectacular color, contrast, and brightness with Dolby Vision on compatible TVs. Plus, hear three-dimensional audio that soars above and around you with a Dolby Atmos compatible sound system.

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Str… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.00 You Save:$30.99 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaminbar – $99

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Built-in 4K streaming device: Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the newest and most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment—stream in brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV

Surprisingly big sound: Listen in awe as four internal speakers fill your room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio—calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll love how great your TV sounds at an incredible value

Smarter than your average soundbar: Roku Streambar produces sound well beyond its size with the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku OS—boosted volume and speech clarity will make your TV easier to hear and add rich depth to your music

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Vo… List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

