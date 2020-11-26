If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TVs are arguably the most sought after commodity when it comes to sales on Black Friday.

That’s why we are here after all, to get you the deals you’re looking for. There are huge sales to be had, especially during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

You can get huge options, like a 75-inch smart TV from Samsung or there are smaller options like 32-inch Insignia TV for less than $100.

You can always go bigger when it comes to the size of your main TV. Honestly, you probably can go bigger even on the TV in your bedroom or wherever your second TV is. We know your basement or man cave could definitely use an upgrade. Now is the best time to splurge on a TV, and by splurge we mean save a ton of money with great Black Friday deals.

In order to get the most out of your Netflix or Hulu binges, you want a TV that is suited to your watching style. We’re here to tell you that there are plenty of choices for you to consider, as there are a surplus of TV deals right now. If you check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you’ll see all of the different deals that are currently happening. Remember, it’s our job to prepare you for sales.

No matter what kind of TV you’re looking for, there’s an option for it. If you have the room, this 75-inch Samsung smart TV is right up your alley. Of course, a Sony 43-inch smart TV that you can control with your voice also sounds like a solid choice. TCL TVs have Rokus built in, so you won’t have to go out and buy a separate device to hook up to your television.

Remember to visit the large round-up of all kinds of deals that we’ve put together at BGR, so you don’t miss out on TV deals, as well as other sales on laptops, headphones, kitchen gadgets, Amazon devices, and more. Take a look below at the best TV deals we’ve found and enjoy all of the hours of binge watching you’re about to start.

Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$599.99 Price:$448.00 You Save:$151.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$749.99 Price:$597.99 You Save:$152.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$999.99 Price:$798.00 You Save:$201.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$2,199.99 Price:$1,497.99 You Save:$702.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 32" 3-Series 720p ROKU Smart TV - 32S335 List Price:$129.88 Price:$119.88 You Save:$10.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$179.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$60.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$299.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$120.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… List Price:$229.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$20.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$479.99 Price:$326.99 You Save:$153.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense 40-Inch 40H5500F Class H55 Series Android Smart TV with Voice Remote (2020 Model) List Price:$229.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$30.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense 32-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (32H4F, 2020 Model) List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG 55NANO85UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 85 Series 55" 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020) List Price:$849.99 Price:$696.99 You Save:$153.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG 22LJ4540 TV, 22-Inch 1080p IPS LED - 2017 Model List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hisense 43-Inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility (43H4F, 2020 Model) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

