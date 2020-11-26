If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Black Friday deals at Amazon are unreal, with deep discounts on everything from gadgets and gizmos to Purell and FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than 3M N95 respirators.

Want to see the best of the best? Here, you’ll find the top 10 best-selling Black Friday 2020 deals on Amazon’s entire site.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

Amazon’s big Black Friday 2020 sale isn’t just a day or two this year. Instead, it’s a week-long affair that kicked off last Friday and runs until the end of the day on Black Friday, November 27th. There have been incredible Black Friday discounts available all week long, and our readers have been taking advantage as we shared the hottest new deals that popped up each day.

Of course, we all knew that Amazon was going to save its very best deals for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday itself.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Now that Black Friday 2020 is reaching its climax, Amazon has kicked its huge sale into overdrive. Seriously… we can’t even believe some of the deals that are available right now! Here are a few of the deep discounts that our readers have been swarming to take advantage of:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so you can see why everyone is rushing to Amazon this year on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Now, those are the most popular Black Friday deals on Amazon among our readers, but what about the hottest Black Friday deals for everyone else? We checked out the data and came up with the top 10 best-selling Black Friday 2020 deals on Amazon’s entire site. You’ll find them all listed below, and the list is obviously accurate as of the time of this writing. Things change constantly and these white-hot deals could sell out at any moment, so hurry up or you might miss out!

All-new Echo Dot bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb – $28.99 (reg. $60)

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Sengled Bluetooth bulb

Automate your home set up with Sengled and Alexa -use your voice to control your lights

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) - Charcoal - bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$59.98 Price:$28.99 You Save:$30.99 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker – $99.95 (reg. $150)

Use built-in GPS to see your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, hikes and more and see a workout intensity map in the app that shows your heart rate changes along your route

With Active Zone Minutes, feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise, and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of exercise

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracki… List Price:$149.95 Price:$99.95 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle with FREE $10 Amazon Gift Card – $169.99 (reg. $350)

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 plus free $10 gift card You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 – Antivirus software for 5 Devices – $19.99 (reg. $90)

ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices in minutes!

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance.

SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi. Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private.

Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 – Antivirus software for 5 Devices with Auto Renewal - Includes VPN, P… List Price:$89.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$70.00 (78%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot with clock bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb – $38.99 (reg. $70)

This bundle contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker with Clock and Sengled Bluetooth bulb

Simple to set up and use – To set up your bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using immediately

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock - Glacier White - bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb (Cer… List Price:$69.98 Price:$38.99 You Save:$30.99 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker – $465.99 (reg. $550)

COUNTERTOP SIZE: With its elegant design, the Opal will wow your guests before they even try the delicious ice it makes. Measures at 15. 5 x 14.25 x 17. 2 inches. The perfect size for any countertop in your home.

QUICK & POWERFUL: Within only 20 minutes, you’ll be enjoying soft, crunchy ice, just like the ice you love from your favorite restaurant. The Opal produces 24 lbs. of ice per day, and the bin holds 3 lbs. at a time.

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker List Price:$549.00 Price:$465.99 You Save:$83.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite – $17.99 (reg. $30)

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 59% off Harry Potter The Complete 8-Film Collection

DVD: $19.99

Blu-ray: $24.99

4K Blu-ray: $72.99

Up to 59% off Harry Potter The Complete 8-Film Collection Price:$19.99-$72.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger: $9.34 (reg. $11)

The Anker Advantage: Enjoyed by over 50 million users worldwide, our leading technology will change the way you charge.

Complete Charging Convenience: Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up.

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone SE 2020, 11, 11 Pro, 11 P… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.34 You Save:$1.65 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer – $11.89 (reg. $30)

Super-fast: Instant reading thermometer with backlight features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe gets temp readout within 3-5 seconds with high precision sensor

Accurate readout: Cooking thermometer with temp range of -58 ~ 572 degree Fahrenheit (-50 ~ 300 degree Celsius); accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Perfect for indoor outdoor cooking, grilling, BBQ and so on

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Kitchen Cooking Food Candy Thermometer wit… List Price:$29.99 Price:$11.89 You Save:$18.10 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.