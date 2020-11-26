If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We dug through tens of thousands of Black Friday deals on Amazon’s site, and we think we’ve come up with the single best bargain you can get today.

It’s a huge 50% discount on the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle — plus a $10 Amazon gift card for free.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

Are you wondering what Amazon’s single best Black Friday deal might be this year? If so, you’re not alone — and that’s why we dug through them all to find out.

Using a variety of metrics including some that are subjective and some that are objective like discount percentage and popularity, we found one Black Friday 2020 deal in particular that we’re willing to call Amazon’s best. No, it’s not the sale that shaves 15% offPowecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks that NIOSH certified to work even better than most 3M N95 masks. It’s also not the crazy sale that gets you AirPods Pro at the all-time low price of $169. It’s not TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for $6.75 each, $100 off the incredible Sonos Move and Sonos Beam wireless speakers, or even 31% off Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that are still impossible to find in stores.

Give up? It’s the astounding deal that slashes Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle to a new all-time low price — and tosses in an awesome extra bonus!

Today’s Hottest Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle on any normal day and you’ll pay $340. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro retails for $250 and the Echo Show 5 is another $90, and they’re both best-selling products that are worth every penny and then some. Pick up this bundle during Black Friday, however, and you’re in for a real treat.

Amazon’s special limited-time Black Friday deal slashes the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle from $340 all the way down to $169.99, which is a massive 50% savings. But there’s another part of this deal that you don’t want to miss: Add a $10 Amazon Gift Card to your cart as well, and the gift card will be free when you check out!

We’ve never seen anything like this deal, to be quite honest. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or on a mission to take care of all your Christmas and Chanukah shopping, this is an incredible bargain. In fact, this one deal will get you gifts for two different people, plus a $10 gift card to keep for yourself! Just make sure you uncheck the “Link device to my Amazon account to simplify setup” box before you add the bundle to your cart if you plan to give these awesome devices as gifts.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 plus free $10 gift card You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some of the main details from the Amazon page:

This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Ring Video Doorbell Pro by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 plus free $10 gift card You Save:$169.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.