Zoom is lifting the 40-minute meeting limit for free users on Thanksgiving Day in order to allow everyone to meet up with their families virtually to celebrate the holiday.

Health experts and government officials are urging people to avoid traveling and large gatherings, as COVID-19 cases are spiking all over the country and around the world.

This is going to be an incredibly difficult holiday season for people all over the world, but the United States is going to get a head start with the celebration of Thanksgiving this week. Medical experts and government officials have urged Americans to avoid traveling or attending large gatherings for Thanksgiving, and while plenty of people are ignoring that guidance, some are doing their best to keep themselves and their families safe by staying home.

Some of you might not be all that disappointed to skip the massive get-together this year, but if you are bummed that you can’t be with your family and want to find a way to meet up, even virtually, then you might want to dust off the old Zoom app. From 12:00 a.m. ET on November 26th to 6 a.m. ET on November 27th, Zoom will lift its 40-minute limit on video calls for free users so that you can hang out with your family without any interruption.

“There’s nothing you need to do,” the Zoom team reveals on its website. “The minutes cap will be automatically lifted. Simply start a Zoom meeting and enjoy unlimited meetings for the duration of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

If you’re looking to make your Zoom meeting extra festive, you can download an autumn-themed background from Zoom’s website. Just click on the big magnifying glass over on the left side of the page and type “autumn” to find the perfect background for the season. No, none of this is going to make up for the fact that you can’t celebrate with your friends and family like you usually do, but it’s better than sitting around by yourself all day.

Also, if you do decide to go this route and have a Zoomsgiving on Thursday, be sure to set a passcode and share it with everyone you want to join so that no one invades your gathering. As chaotic as a family Zoom call is likely to be, the last thing that any of us need is strangers popping up in our meetings.