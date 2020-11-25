If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs out there, hands down, and they’re down to the lowest price ever for Black Friday.



They sold out on Prime Day when they dropped to $6.75 each, and now it looks like they might sell out again before Black Friday even arrives.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

If you’re curious to know about the best-selling products among our readers last month during Prime Day 2020, you’re not going to be surprised when you learn the answer. AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks were at the top of the list by a wide margin, which makes sense since they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon. These masks have been found by NIOSH to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! Both brands are still on sale at deep discounts right now, so it’s a good time to stock up.

Other best-sellers on Prime Day 2020 include Apple’s AirPods Pro and the awesome MyQ smart garage door opener, and those deals are both back for Black Friday 2020. Another top-seller from Prime Day is back in stock and back on sale this week, and it was almost as popular as AirPods Pro!

Kasa Smart (HS103P4) Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Hom… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart (HS103P2) Plug, WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home, No Hub Required,… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plugs are the best-selling smart plugs out there by a massive margin, which makes plenty of sense. They offer all the features you’d expect from any smart plug as well as build quality and an app that are a cut above anything else. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Prime Day deal last month slashed the price with a big discount. They sold out fast, which is to be expected, but now they’re back in stock with a huge discount!

Amazon’s deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs is definitely going to sell out soon just like it did during Prime Day, so don’t miss out. The good news is Amazon’s deal is almost as good on Kasa smart plug 2-packs, so you can snag those if the 4-packs sell out.

Kasa Smart (HS103P4) Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Hom… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart (HS103P2) Plug, WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo and Google Home, No Hub Required,… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.