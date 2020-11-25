Sony has announced the PS5 and PS4 games that will be free on PS Plus in December.

PlayStation Plus subscribers with active subscriptions will be able to grab Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena for free next month.

Sony is also running a free online multiplayer weekend for PS4 and PS5 owners from midnight local time on December 19th until 11:59 pm local time on December 20th.

Finding a PS5 has been an even more difficult challenge than many of us had anticipated, but if you were lucky enough to secure the console, the next step is to load it up with games. Thankfully, the PS5 supports virtually every PS4 game ever released, and if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus, you can download the free PS4 and PS5 games that Sony gives away every month. As in November, Sony is giving away three games this month, including Worms Rumble, which is actually making its debut on December 1st as a free PS Plus game.

In addition to gifting three games in December, Sony is also hosting a free online multiplayer weekend for 24 hours starting on Saturday, December 19th at midnight. If you don’t pay for PlayStation Plus and want to see what it’s all about, you might want to jump on and check it out next month with no strings attached.

Today’s Best Deal

Powecom KN95 masks are FDA-authorized and certified by NIOSH to work even better than most 3M N95 masks! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s the complete lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games available for PS Plus subscribers in December:

Worms Rumble : Available December 1st, 2020 – January 4th, 2021 Team17 presents Worms Rumble, the brand-new installment in the long-running Worms franchise! Introducing a real time, arena-based, 32 player, cross-platform extravaganza that puts a new spin on your favourite warmongering invertebrates!

: Available December 1st, 2020 – January 4th, 2021

Just Cause 4 : Available December 1st, 2020 – January 4th, 2021 Just Cause 4 sees rogue agent Rico Rodriguez land in Solis to hunt down the truth about his past, at any cost. Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and cause chaos with a wide selection of weaponry, vehicles and gear. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!

: Available December 1st, 2020 – January 4th, 2021

Rocket Arena : Available December 1st, 2020 – January 4th, 2021 Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Try out an ever-growing roster of fantastic heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away?

: Available December 1st, 2020 – January 4th, 2021

All three games will be available for free starting on December 1st. You’ll need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You’ll also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget – all of the free games from November are still available until the new free games drop next week, except for Bugsnax, which is free until January.