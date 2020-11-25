Popular Crock-Pots are being recalled because they could cause severe injuries.

The Crock-Pots, which were sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other stores, can cause burns if the lid fails to hold itself down.

The company is sending out new replacement lids and is asking anyone with the product to stop using its pressure-cooker function in the meantime.

As you’re preparing Thanksgiving dinner you might be tempted to reach for one of the handiest kitchen gadgets around. I’m talking of course about the Crock-Pot. Unfortunately, a horribly-timed recall of Sunbeam Crock-Pots may throw a wrench into your meal-making plans.

The recall, which was announced in a bulletin posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, affects Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers. The reason the product is being recalled is due to a potential flaw with the lid that can ultimately result in burns or other severe injuries to anyone standing nearby. Nearly a million Crock-Pot units are included in this recall, and dozens of people have already been injured as a result of the product flaw.

Unlike many recalls where a product fault is discovered before any issues are reported by the public, these particular Crock-Pot models have been blamed for 99 reports of “burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.” That’s incredibly serious, obviously, and in total there have been 119 reports of “lid detachment,” meaning that in 20 cases nobody was nearby and injuries were avoided.

Here’s the rundown from the official recall bulletin:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing. Consumers should contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid. Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.

The cookers were sold at Walmart and Target stores, among other retail locations (including Amazon) and a total of 914,430 of the units were sold in the US, with another 28,330 shipping to Canada. That’s a pretty sizeable recall, so if you have one of these kinds of Crock-Pots, take care to check whether it meets the description of the recalled units:

This recall involves Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model Number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on label on bottom of unit. The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

If you have one of these units, stop using it as directed above, and contact the company via the website or phone number on the bulletin page.