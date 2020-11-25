If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people have a problem with the fit of standard 3-play masks — but now, there’s a simple but brilliant viral hack that completely eliminates all the gaps around your mask.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re undoubtedly well aware that the US is now in the midst of a third coronavirus wave that’s even worse than the first two waves. We’re breaking record after record when it comes to new case numbers and hospitalizations, and things are about to get MUCH worse as inconsiderate people gather for the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Chanukah holidays.

COVID-19 is extremely contagious and it spreads from person to person mainly through the air, so soaps and sanitizers are nowhere near as crucial as face masks. The virus is released from the mouth in microscopic droplets or even smaller aerosols when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even just talks. If those droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, he or she can catch the potentially deadly disease. That’s why wearing a face mask provides two elements of protection — face masks help stop sick people from spreading the disease, and they also help block aerosolized virus from entering a healthy person’s mouth or nose.

Do you want the best possible protection? You need a high-quality face mask that has been tested by NIOSH and authorized for emergency use by the FDA. AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks both fit the bill, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. That's even better than most 3M N95 masks!

Both of those are great options for people who want to be safe, and they're must-haves for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that's indoors around other people. For normal everyday use, however, a more basic face covering is fine.

Those masks do a fine job as long as you're outdoors and/or socially distanced… but only if they fit properly on your face. If there are gaps on the sides or on the bottom of the mask, aerosolized virus is more likely to pass through. That's why a simple face mask hack that went viral earlier this year is so awesome. It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes these standard 3-ply face masks fit so much better for many people. What's the trick? Check out the Instagram video embedded below to see how easy (and brilliant!) it is. The video was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist named Olivia Cui, and then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.

