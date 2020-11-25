Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts addressed one of the most pressing coronavirus problems a key category of the population might have right now.

He said that there’s only one person immune to COVID-19, and he’s not going to spread it to others.

That’s Santa, who is making his final preparations for the Christmas season. Santa might be immune, but he’s still going to respect health measures meant to stop the spread so that children and parents aren’t exposed to the virus.

The novel coronavirus pandemic keeps surging in the northern hemisphere, with the US and most European countries registering new records, just as the world gets ready for the first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations. Analysts working on models trying to predict what will happen in the coming months have dire warnings. The illness isn’t going to go away anytime soon, with the US expected to double its current caseload in less than two months. This model implies that more people will be infected in the coming weeks, with the upcoming holidays being of particular concern. Thanksgiving and Christmas will not be like last year, at least that’s the message public health officials have been sending. There’s an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, and the CDC has been urging people not to travel — many decided not to heed those warnings. Still, there is a category of people who are about to experience their favorite time of the year against the backdrop of this massive health and economic crisis. And Dr. Anthony Fauci wanted to assure them that the person they might care about the most right now is immune to COVID-19 and won’t be a transmission risk.

That’s Santa Claus, of course, the jolly-spreading man that’s putting his finishing touches for the upcoming Christmas season.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci told USA Today.

It might seem like an inconsequential subject at first, but children have experienced this year differently than adults. Between changes to the school schedule, the challenges of studying from home, the inability to see friends, and witnessing the actual effects of the illness on other family members, kids have been through a lot in 2020. The last thing they should be worried about is Santa being in danger o contracting COVID-19 or spreading it to others. And Fauci said that “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”

Santa might be immune to COVID-19, as it’s expected from a superhero-type character that flies worldwide in a single night to deliver presents and eat too many cookies. But he can be used to further teach children about social responsibility and health measures meant to prevent the spread of a dangerous infectious disease like the novel coronavirus.

Santa will be doing fewer, more limited visits to stores and malls, where he’ll be mostly behind glass. He’ll also take more Zoom calls than before. That way, fewer children and their families risk getting infected.

But Santa isn’t immune to everything, and he can still catch the flu, according to history. The St. Paul Daily News announced during the Spanish flu pandemic that “Santa Clause is down with the flu.” That year, Santa was not able to attend department store visits.

Doctors use Santa to deliver another important message to children. Santa and kids should get the flu shot this year to prevent an infection. They should also get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. Vaccines will deliver the kind of immunity that Santa has.

While Santa might be immune, the elves might not be in such luck.

“I hear the ventilation in Santa’s workshop is not the best, and opening windows in North Pole winters problematic. The good news is that mask compliance there is pretty good, and the elves are committed to social distancing. Mrs. Claus has implemented a program of regular testing, and the reindeers now lead contact tracing,” Dr. Peter Hotez told USA Today.

Dr. Greg Poland added that he had gotten off the phone with the North Pole, and only two elves were infected, but it wasn’t serious. “It was a good reminder to the elves about wearing the mask properly. They now do that. It’s mandatory in the North Pole,” the doctor said. The reindeer are all safe, and toy production is on schedule. Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group told children they should follow Santa and the elve’s lead this Christmas. “We stay home if we’re not feeling well. When we go outside of the home, we wear a mask and wash our hands.”

Neither Fauci nor the other experts the paper talked to did not address one potential issue with Santa’s immunity, one that some of the smarter kids out there might immediately spot. If Santa’s immune, then how come nobody is using his blood to heal everyone else. As for actual, real coronavirus immunity, things are already looking very good.

The pandemic will get worse before it gets better, but it’s important to have a positive outlook this holiday season. “Christmas is really about what’s in our hearts, and a pandemic can’t take that away from us,” Poland said.