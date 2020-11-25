If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought you would need to wait until Friday to score all of the deepest Black Friday discounts, think again. Retailers across the country have launched their massive Black Friday 2020 sales early, and there’s no better Black Friday sale in America right now than Amazon’s huge week-long Black Friday 2020 sales event.

You can and should check out all the best deals of the day in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub, but there are some deals in particular that shine brighter than the rest.

From pandemic essentials including FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles to the Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 robot vacuum for $179 and Roku deals starting at just $24, Amazon has all the bases covered. You’ll even find a whopping 143 different Amazon devices and bundles on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2020!

Before you get lost scrolling through that sea of deep Black Friday 2020 discounts, however, you REALLY need to check out this year’s Black Friday deals on Instant Pots.

Prices start at just $69.95 for the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus and $69.99 for the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova. They’re both phenomenal machines, as are all Instant Pots, but the deepest discounts can be found on higher-end models like $60 off the massive 10-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova and the only smartphone-connected Instant Pot, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with built-in air frying is down to $129.99 from $180, and the dedicated Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is down to $89.

Check out all the incredible Black Friday 2020 Instant Pot deals down below!

Instant Pot 6qt Duo Evo Plus – $69.95

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series; With 20+ enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners

Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1200w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new quickcool technology; The new easy seal lid automatically seals the pressure cooker while the new and improved steam diffusing cover takes the fear out of the pressure release process

Instant Pot 8qt Duo Nova – $69.99

Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 8Qt model has the capacity to cook for up to 8 people, great for larger families or groups

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

Instant Vortex Plus 10qt Air Fryer Oven – $89.00

Air fryers give you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get crispy on the outside, tender on the inside perfection Every time

Air fryer with 7 built-in smart programs, including bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate, and rotisserie

One-step EvenCrisp TechnologyTM allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, deliciousness is guaranteed

Get deep-fried flavor with little to no oil for healthy and tasty versions of your favorites. Air fry, bake and roast multiple meals at once

Instant Pot 10qt Duo Nova – $89.99

The largest Instant Pot: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, Saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Clear the clutter from your counter and do it all with just one tool

Bigger, healthier family meals fast: This massive 10 Quart Duo Nova is Instant Pot’s largest pressure cooker yet. With more cooking capacity than ever before, it is perfect for preparing larger meals up to 10 servings, ideal for feeding a roomful of guests or prepping meals for the entire week. And it cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods

Instant Pot 6qt Duo Plus – $89.99

Upgrade from Duo: Instant Pot Duo Plus is the updated duo. Duo plus upgrades include the easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins.

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo plus multi-cooker combines 9 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Instant Pot 6qt Smart WiFi – $89.99

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Smart Wifi combines 8 kitchen appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, Saute pan, steamer, and warmer

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Instant Pot 8qt Duo Crisp – $129.99

The Instant Pot That Air Fries: The hottest new multi-cooker from the makers of the all-time bestselling Duo series, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient, removable lids

11-In-1 One-Touch Cooking Programs: Put cooking on autopilot with delicious results; pressure cooks, sautes, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils, and dehydrates

Tender Juicy Meals with a Crisp Golden Finish: Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time; Imagine biting into fall-off-the-bone ribs with a perfect air-fried crust

