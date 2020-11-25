If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 deals are in full swing now over at Amazon, with the lowest price of 2020 on thousands of best-selling products from across every category.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all the hottest Black Friday 2020 deals you can already get right now at Amazon.

See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

Amazon’s massive Black Friday 2020 sale is a week-long affair this year, but the retailer saved all the best bargains for the end of the week. We were expecting to see some crazy deals this year, but we’re seriously blown away by how deep these discounts are. Bargain hunters, we hope you’re sitting down because you’re in for a wild ride this Black Friday.

The Amazon Black Friday 2020 hub is the place to find all of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals that are available right now. There are so many crazy sales going on, however, that it’s easy to get lost in there. That’s why we’re here, of course, and we’re going to showcase the best of the best right here.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

Powecom KN95 masks are FDA-authorized and certified by NIOSH to work even better than most 3M N95 masks! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll find so many unbelievable deals to take advantage of in Amazon’s Black Friday hub that you might actually be able to wrap up your holiday shopping this year before Black Friday even arrives. Interestingly though, the hottest deals among our readers are still Amazon’s shocking discounts on coronavirus pandemic essentials. It’s not too surprising, of course, since the pandemic is now completely out of control across most of the country.

The best-selling deals among our readers right now are rare discounts on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks. These masks are certified by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, they’re 15% off thanks to an on-site coupon you can clip, and they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than almost every 3M N95 mask out there. NIOSH-certified AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also both on sale at the lowest prices in months, so our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up.

Once you’ve loaded up on masks and Purell so you’re ready for the long winter, it’s time to check out all the other amazing deals Amazon is offering now that the retailer’s Black Friday 2020 sale has begun. Here are some of the deep discounts you’ll find in our roundup today:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to see all the hottest deals in Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and you’ll find hundreds more in the Amazon Black Friday 2020 hub.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart (HS103P4) Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Hom… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 ($0.54 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DuroMax XP4850EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator, Green List Price:$999.99 Price:$383.99 You Save:$616.00 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Ring Video Doorbell â€“ 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation â€… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa built-in - Blackâ€‹â… List Price:$399.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black List Price:$399.00 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in 1,Â 6 Qt, 48 One Touch Programs List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.95 You Save:$50.04 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1,Â 8 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$119.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Security System | Wire-Free, 2K Video & HDR | Color Nigh… List Price:$649.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$250.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works wi… List Price:$399.99 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.00 You Save:$15.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.00 You Save:$20.99 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue Hub… Price:$49.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip, 2m/7ft, (Voice Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homeki… List Price:$89.99 Price:$76.63 You Save:$13.36 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model List Price:$599.99 Price:$448.00 You Save:$151.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$529.99 Price:$427.99 You Save:$102.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.