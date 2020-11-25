If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
- Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale has begun, and you won’t believe the discounts that are available on Amazon devices.
- There are a whopping 143 different deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the newest Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, the craziest Ring Doorbell/Echo Show bundle deal we’ve ever seen, Ring home security cameras from $44.99, and more.
- Amazon’s brand new Echo speakers are also on sale for the first time ever, with prices starting at $28.99 for the All-new Echo Dot.
Pandemic essentials are still the hottest products our readers are stocking up on, which makes plenty of sense considering best-sellers are getting huge discounts for Black Friday this year. FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks are 15% off right now, which is great for masks that NIOSH has certified to work as well as 3M N95 masks. They’re also sold by a US company, which is great. Powecom KN95 masks are also FDA-authorized, and they have an even deeper discount right now. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon are discounted as well, and Purell wipes are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
There’s no question that those are all incredible deals and you should definitely stock up as we head into the winter. But Black Friday is all about deep discounts on popular products across every category, and Amazon’s deals so far do not disappoint.
It goes without saying that all of Amazon’s hottest deals will be on Amazon devices, and that’s definitely true so far in the retailer’s just-launched Black Friday 2020 sale. Yes, of course you can find deep discounts on best-selling Instant Pots, AirPods Pro, TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs, Sonos speakers, Roku devices starting at $24, and more. But just wait until you see the killer deals Amazon is offering on its own devices — there are a whopping 144 different discounts to be found! Here are some examples:
- The brand new Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99
- The first-ever discount on Amazon’s new 4th-gen Echo Dot.
- Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99
- A $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle for just $149.99
- The Echo Show 5 on its own for just $44.99
- The Ring Indoor Cam for just $44.99
- Fire TV Edition smart TVs starting at $79.99
- The Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99
- $100 Ring Stick Up Cams for $79.99
- Huge discounts on Amazon’s new eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems
- Blink Mini Cams for just $24.99 each
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you’ll find so many more Amazon device deals for Black Friday 2020 right here on Amazon’s site. They’re all available right now so you don’t have to wait until Thursday or Friday – don’t miss out!
