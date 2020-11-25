If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
- This is it, folks — what will undoubtedly be one of the best-selling products of Black Friday 2020.
- That’s right, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are down to a new all-time low of just $169!.
- See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub!
The most popular true wireless noise cancelling earphones on the planet just got the deepest discount of all time. Well… What are you waiting for?!?
Apple AirPods Pro – $169 (reg. $249)
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$80.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $149.99 (reg. $199)
- Universal fit that’s comfortable all day
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods 2 – $119 (reg. $159)
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
