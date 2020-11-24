Walmart will open more PS5 restock (and Xbox Series X/S) sales on Wednesday, starting at 9 PM Eastern Time.

Walmart will only take orders online, and buying the consoles in retail stores won’t be possible.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, in a new interview, said his company’s console quickly sold out everywhere and that Sony has been racing to accommodate demand.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has come to a conclusion he doesn’t mind sharing with anyone who’s interested, regarding the timing of a new video game console launch: A global pandemic is the absolute worst time to try something like this, and he hopes he never has to do it like this again.

“I guess my two principle feelings are one of happiness as things appear to be going well, and secondly of relief,” he told the Russian news agency TASS in an interview following the global launch of the PlayStation 5 on November 19. “We did it in this unusual, strange and frankly rather difficult year … Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold.” The latter being a nod to the fact that the PS5 has been sold out for a while now at major retailers — although there are starting to be some glimmers of hope for fans who’ve been wanting another chance to get their orders in for the new console this Black Friday week. Starting with the PS5 restock sales that Walmart will open up tomorrow.

Today’s Best Deal

Save 15% on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks — NIOSH says they're as good as 3M N95 masks List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you haven’t been able to buy a PS5 unit yet, don’t worry — your chance is coming up in short order. Walmart has announced on its site that PS5 orders will go live at 9 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 25 (including the standard as well as the all-digital variant of the PS5).

Walmart's next drop on PS5/Xbox Series X/S orders is next Wednesday (11/25) at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET for Black Friday PS5:

disc version https://t.co/XIPIM1rfI4

digital https://t.co/zluzOmG1WV Xbox:

Xbox Series X https://t.co/lX4KbptkXk

Xbox Series S https://t.co/yBNwv0VoUl pic.twitter.com/1BUU5vKcqN — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 20, 2020

“Due to very high demand,” Walmart’s PS5 listing reads, “this Black Friday online deal (is) now available at 9:00 PM ET on Wed, Nov 25.”

For anyone who’s interested, Walmart is also opening up restock sales at that same time tomorrow for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And another important point to note for any of these console sales you manage to snag for yourself — because of the high demand associated with these products as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the special safety measures it requires retailers to take, you’ll only be able to buy the consoles online. At checkout, though, you can choose to have them shipped to a local Walmart store for pick-up.

Interestingly, Ryan told the TASS outlet that things would have been like this for Sony’s console even if COVID-19 had never happened. “The way we took it to market might have been a bit different, but the actual product would have been the same. We might have had a few more to sell, but not very many. The guys on the production-manufacturing side have worked miracles.”