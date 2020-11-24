GM is recalling 7 million of its vehicle sold between 2007 and 2014 over the potential to have airbag failures.

The airbags were manufactured by Takata, which is a now-defunct company whose airbags have been blamed for over a dozen deaths in the US alone.

Anyone with an affected vehicle will be notified, but you can also check if your vehicle is part of the recall.

General Motors is now recalling some 7 million of its vehicles across the globe due to an airbag issue that could potentially leave drivers and passengers dead. The airbags, made by a company that is no longer in business, have already been linked to over a dozen deaths in the US alone, and after a years-long fight with safety regulators, GM is finally being forced to recall millions of its vehicles that are equipped with the same airbags.

The airbags, made by Takata, have sparked the biggest industry-wide recall ever. As CNN notes, some 40 million vehicles have been affected by the recalls which began way back in 2014.

Today’s Best Deal

Save 15% on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks — NIOSH says they're as good as 3M N95 masks List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you haven’t heard about Takata airbags by this point, let me give you a quick rundown: Japanese manufacturer Takata used to make airbags, and lots of them. They were used across the automotive industry in a number of different brands. Then, after being a reliable supplier of airbags for years, the airbags started to fail in horrible ways. In some cases they have exploded, sending debris flying at high speeds at the driver and passengers, causing death in some cases and serious injuries in others.

GM recalled tens of thousands of its vehicles for the airbag recall previously but pushed back on safety regulators that wanted the recall to be broader in scale. GM’s argument was that because the airbags in these other vehicles had a different style of component used to inflate them, that they were safe. GM said its own internal testing proved that was the case.

Unfortunately for the auto manufacturer, the safety regulators aren’t on board with this explanation and have demanded that the company recall the additional 7 million trucks and SUVs. Now, GM has no other choice but to comply. GM issued a statement saying that they don’t agree with the decision, but will recall the vehicles anyway:

“We believe a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record. However, we will abide by NHTSA’s decision and begin taking the necessary steps.”

If you happen to have one of the vehicles that is about to be recalled, you’ll get notified about the recall automatically. However, if you don’t feel like waiting for that to happen, you can check if your truck or SUV is included in the recall by entering your VIN onto the NHTSA’s website. This will return results for any recalls your vehicle is subject to.