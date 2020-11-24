If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers continue to swarm Amazon to get AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks, which are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and were certified by NIOSH to work as well as N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, and more.

Jointown 3-ply face masks are also popular for lower-risk situations since they only cost $0.36 each.

Now, there’s another option that you should check out that are reusable cloth masks that supposedly kill germs on contact: WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks.

There’s obviously no way for you to control what most other people do, but you can do your part to keep yourself and your family safe as coronavirus cases skyrocket all across the country. First, practice social distancing. Second, wash your hands with strong hand sanitizer (Purell sold directly by Amazon is in stock right now at the lowest price on the internet!) anytime you touch an object or surface in a public space. And third, wear a face mask anytime you leave your home.

For high-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, you absolutely must stock up on AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks while they’re on sale with discounts. These are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, which means they’ve been tested and verified by NIOSH. In fact, not only did NIOSH test them, the agency found that these masks filter up to 98%-99% of small airborne particles. That’s just as good as 3M masks from 3M and Honeywell!

Of note, AccuMed masks are available with elastic earloops like other KN95 masks, or with elastic headbands like N95 masks that many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

Anytime you’re in low-risk situations like being outside or grocery shopping in big opens spaces, Jointown 3-layer face masks are fine. They’ve been Amazon’s best-selling face masks for months, and our readers have picked up tens of thousands of boxes. They’re on sale right now for just 36¢ per mask so it’s the perfect time to load up.

On top of those great options, there’s one more type of mask you should definitely check out. Both of the masks listed above are disposable, so you definitely need to discard them after a few uses at most. But there’s another type of popular face mask on Amazon that’s meant to be washable and reusable for a period of time, and it even has a special added layer of safety that you won’t find on traditional face masks.

WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks look like many other masks you see on Amazon or while you’re out and about. They’re actually made of jersey material, so they sort of look like some homemade face masks you’ve seen around. These are special masks though, and they differentiate themselves from similar offerings in a few important ways.

First of all, they’re 3-layer masks as opposed to the 1-layer face masks that many people make themselves. This means you have much better protection while you’re wearing one, and you’re less likely to spread the novel coronavirus if you’re infected. But what’s really cool about these face masks is the fact that the material has a special antimicrobial coating that kills germs that get stuck on the mask. What’s more, these masks are reusable and the coating is said to last for up to 10 washes.

Popular WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks are sold in packs of 50 so you’ll get tons of use out of them if you wash each one a few times and reuse it. They’re also available at a new lower price right now on Amazon, so you’ll only pay 62¢ each for either black or white masks.

