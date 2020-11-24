If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Arlo’s hottest wire-free home security cameras are on sale with deep discounts up to $250 for Black Friday 2020.

The star of the show is the $650 Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera System with three wireless cameras and a base station for $399.99, an all-time low price.

Arlo makes the best wire-free home security camera systems out there, hands down — and that’s especially true of the company’s latest camera models. In addition to overall improvements to things like resolution, AI features, and battery life, they also feature built-in spotlights that light up when they record in the dark. Night vision is great, but super-bright LED spotlights are much better for two different reasons. First, the video quality is much clearer for obvious reasons. And second, anyone snooping around your home at night is likely to be scared away when a bright spotlight shines down on them.

As great as Arlo cameras are, however, there’s one thing that prevents many people from buying them: high price tags. Thankfully, Amazon is running the best deals of the year on Arlo’s newest cameras for Black Friday 2020.

The star of the show is, without question, Amazon’s massive discount on the Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera System that comes with three Arlo Pro 3 cameras and a base station that doubles as a siren if you want it to. This bundle normally sells for $650, which sounds like a fortune but actually isn’t terrible for three cutting-edge cameras with 2K resolution and all the other features that make Arlo’s cameras great. Pick up this bundle right now, however, and you’ll get it for an all-time low price of just $399.99. That’s a savings of $250!

If you’re looking for add-on cameras but you don’t want to cough up $160 each for Arlo Pro 3 cameras, you can pick up Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras on Amazon for $99.99 each instead of $130. This new model is similar to the Pro 3 but it records in 1080p and has a few other minor differences.

Last but not least, complete your Arlo setup with a brand new Arlo Video Doorbell on sale for just $99.99 instead of $150. It packs all the best features of Ring’s video doorbells, but it obviously integrates much better with the rest of your Arlo system.

