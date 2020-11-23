Romaine lettuce, which has been recalled several times in the past few years over E. coli fears, is once again being recalled.

This time it’s Dole’s romaine lettuce hearts that may be contaminated.

The product should already have been pulled from store shelves, but it might still be in shoppers’ homes.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Some very popular product is being recalled because it might be contaminated with E. coli. Oh, you’ve heard this every year for the past three-plus years? Well, it’s happening again, and yet again it’s romaine lettuce that is at the center of the saga.

Dole just announced a voluntary recall of its packaged romaine lettuce hearts due to the possible presence of E. coli. The product, “Dole™ Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk,” with specific Harvested-On dates on the packaging is part of the recall. Anyone with the product in their homes should take great care and dispose of it immediately.

Here’s part of the official bulletin from Dole, via the FDA:

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of organic romaine hearts. The products being recalled are Dole™ Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2), with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20. The recall is being conducted due to a possible health risk from E. coli in the two products. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

The good news is that the potential E. coli contamination was detected by a public health organization and, so far, there have been no reports of consumers getting sick from eating the lettuce. Nevertheless, it’s best not to take chances with your health, and if you have any of this lettuce in your home, you should toss it. Additionally, it’s important to clean anything the open product might have touched.

The Dole package contains three organic romaine hearts and the Wild Harvest product is packaged in a 12oz bag. The impacted products were distributed in AZ, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND and VA. These products were harvested and packed nearly 4 weeks ago and should no longer be in commerce.

E. coli in general can cause some serious discomfort. An infection can create symptoms such as stomach cramping, diarrhea, and vomiting. Healthy people can typically beat the bug on their own within a week or so, but individuals with compromised immune systems or who are particularly young or elderly may find themselves in more serious trouble. If an E. coli infection persists unchecked in a vulnerable individual, more serious outcomes are possible.

If you have any questions about the recall you can contact the company directly via the customer service line provided on the official recall bulletin.