PlayStation’s Black Friday 2020 sales event has begun and lasts until November 30th.

Some of the biggest PS4 games of the year are on sale on the PlayStation Store, including games with free PS5 upgrades, like Borderlands 3, No Man’s Sky, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now yearly subscriptions are on sale as well.

We’re now more than a week removed from the launch of the PS5, and while countless gamers are still desperately trying to get their hands on a console, thousands more have already acquired a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and are probably looking for games to start filling up the super-fast 825GB SSD. Lucky for them, the PS5 was released right before Black Friday, and PlayStation has already kicked off its annual sales event.

If you just upgraded to a PS5 or plan to upgrade in the near future, the following games are currently on sale on the PlayStation Store and have free PS5 upgrades included as part of the purchase. You can start playing them on your PS4 right now, and then get an even faster and better-looking version on your PS5:

If you don’t care about PS5 versions and just want great PS4 games, here are some of the best game sales:

Beyond the video game deals, Sony is also discounting its two subscription services. For a limited time, you can save 25% on a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership, which gives you online multiplayer, free monthly games, 100GB of cloud storage, and special discounts on the PlayStation Store. Plus, PS Plus members get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on the PS5, which includes more than a dozen “generation-defining” PS4 games.

Finally, if you live in a region where PlayStation Now is available, you can snag a three-month subscription for 20% off or a 12-month subscription for 25% off. PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud gaming service which gives members access to hundreds of on-demand games, with more titles being added each and every month.

There are hundreds of games on sale for Black Friday, so be sure to check out the PlayStation Store for the entire list. Sony’s Black Friday sales event ends on November 30th, so act now if you see anything you want.