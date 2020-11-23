The Galaxy Note series will be discontinued next year, with Samsung looking to replace the iconic line with a different device that would offer the same features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable is supposedly set to launch in June, featuring a large all-screen display and a built-in S Pen stylus.

Samsung has reportedly created a more durable ultra-thin glass display for foldable devices, and it’s developing under-display camera technology for the Fold 3.

The Galaxy S and Note series were on converging paths for years. Samsung’s ability to increase the screen-to-body ratio of its phones made the two handsets look similar. In some cases, the latest Galaxy S version had an even bigger display than the latest Note. The only differentiating factor remained the S Pen stylus. And we already have rumors that say Samsung plans to add S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra next year — the stylus will be housed inside a case, rather than the phone itself.

A second report from Korea in a matter of days gives us more details about the Samsung phone that will supposedly replace the Galaxy Note series. And this time around, the story says that a Samsung official already confirmed speculation that the Note line will be discontinued.

According to ajunews, Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June next year, and it’s already developing final samples for mass production. The news comes from an unidentified Samsung official, who has also confirmed the phone will be equipped with an S Pen stylus. As a result, the Note series will be discontinued.

Samsung was rumored to add S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched earlier this year. But Samsung ditched those plans, with the fragility of the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen cover being to blame. The report says Samsung has been improving UTG technology, and the second-gen UTG display that will equip the Fold 3 will be more durable, allowing S Pen operation.

A few days ago, a report said that Samsung is developing its under-display camera (UDC) tech, with plans to debut it with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. ajunews also claims that Samsung is working on UDC for next year’s foldable. Samsung reportedly toyed with the idea of mounting a pop-up selfie cam on the Fold 3 but ultimately decided to try UDC instead. The report says Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display are developing an OLED screen that would allow light to pass to the camera. They’re looking to spread the gap between pixels in the part of the screen where the camera is located so that light can get through.

Ultimately, if UDC results aren’t satisfactory for either the screen quality or photography, Samsung can decide to remove the feature from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 before the phone is ready for mass-production. Regardless of the UDC success, a large phone with a foldable display and a built-in S Pen stylus would certainly continue the legacy of the Galaxy Note