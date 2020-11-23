China’s Chang’e 5 mission is scheduled to take flight this week in an attempt to complete several scientific objectives, including collecting Moon rocks.

Only two countries have successfully collected lunar material in the past: The USA and the Soviet Union.

China is rapidly catching up to the US and Russia with its space exploration missions.

NASA’s Apollo missions to the Moon were groundbreaking in more ways than I could possibly list here, but one of the biggest reasons the missions remain so important to scientists is that they resulted in the return of a whole lot of lunar material. The Soviet Union, while never retrieving lunar samples in person, was able to obtain its own material from the Moon using a lunar probe. Now, China is going to attempt the same thing.

The Chinese government is poised to launch the Chang’e 5 mission which includes a lunar lander, an orbiter, and a machine that will fetch lunar samples and ultimately facilitate their return to Earth. If successful, the mission will make China just the third country to ever retrieve material from the lunar surface.

Samples from the lunar surface are kept tightly guarded by NASA and other scientific groups that have them. Much of the material is kept vaulted away, while just a tiny fraction of the Moon rocks obtained by NASA’s missions to the Moon is available on public display in places like museums.

Scientists wishing to conduct research based on Moon samples have to go through a verification process and request a specific amount of material and then return it, if possible after they’re done with it. China’s decision to include lunar sample return in its Chang’e 5 mission is just another sign that the country is looking to rapidly catch up to the US and Russia in what is becoming something of a new space race.

Ultimately, the next goals for humans as far as space is concerned are crewed missions to the Moon, the eventual establishment of semi-permanent bases on the Moon or space stations in orbit around it. At the same time, countries like the United States, Russia, and China are racing one another to Mars, with probes and rovers paving the way for eventual crewed missions that are expected to take flight sometime in the 2030s.

China has already claimed some records for itself along the way, including being the first country to successfully perform a soft landing on the far side of the Moon. That mission was considered a huge success and resulted in some interesting findings as well. Chang’e 5 will, China hopes, expand on that legacy and further cement the country as a leader in space exploration. First, of course, China has to pull the mission off.