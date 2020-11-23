If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sonos makes the best wireless speaker system on the planet, hands down — but the best comes at a price.

For Black Friday 2020, Amazon has three different Sonos speakers on sale at deep discounts, including the incredible Sonos Move and the beloved Sonos Beam soundbar.

If you have a wireless speaker system in your home, there’s really only one logical explanation that you’re using anything other than Sonos: the price. Sonos speakers are absolutely amazing, but the prices can definitely be prohibitive. Thankfully, deep discounts come around at least a couple of times each year and it goes without saying that Black Friday is one of those times. And for Black Friday 2020, Sonos is going all out!

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find all-time low prices on three of the hottest Sonos speakers on the planet. First and foremost, that means you can save $100 on the beloved Sonos Beam soundbar. You won’t believe the incredible sound that cranks out of this compact soundbar, and it’s an incredible value at just $299. Also on sale for $299 is the Sonos Move, the first and only portable Sonos speaker that lets you stream over Wi-Fi and connect via Bluetooth.

Last but certainly not least, the $699 Sonos Sub is on sale for $599 for Black Friday 2020, matching the lowest price of 2020. Pair it with the Sonos Beam for unbelievable bass that will definitely take your television viewing to the next level.

Sonos Move – $299

The durable, battery-powered smart speaker for outdoor and indoor listening

Easy to use – Setup takes minutes, and control is simple with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and your voice

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Stream over Wi-Fi and connect Move to the rest of your Sonos system at home. Switch to Bluetooth when you’re away and offline

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so on Wi-Fi you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands-free

Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with Alexa built-in - Black List Price:$399.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.00 (25%)

Sonos Beam – $299

Beam – The smart, compact soundbar for TV, music, and more.

High definition sound – Experience rich, detailed sound for your TV that fills the entire room.

TV, music, and more – Play music, TV, movies, podcasts, radio, audiobooks, and video games.

Easy control – Control Beam with your voice, remote, the Sonos app, and more.

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands-free.

Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black (BEAM1US1BLK) List Price:$399.00 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.00 (25%)

Sonos Sub – $599

All-new Sonos Sub – Hear and feel the difference with Sub, the wireless subwoofer for deep bass.

No buzz, just bass – Two force-canceling drivers at the center of Sub eliminate vibration and rattle so you get powerful bass without any distortion.

Made to be seen and heard – The award-winning and versatile design features a slim, sculptural shape and high-gloss finish. Stand Sub upright or lay it on its side.

Lower lows and higher highs – Sub takes over the lowest frequencies, enhancing the midrange playback from paired speakers so you experience fuller, more detailed sound.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) - The Wireless Subwoofer For Deep Bass - Black List Price:$699.00 Price:$599.00 You Save:$100.00 (14%)

