If ever there was a time to skip the entry-level competition and opt for a top-of-the-line Roomba instead, it’s now.

Roomba’s hottest robot vacuums are on sale at all-time low prices for Black Friday, including the self-emptying Roomba i3+ for $399 and the Roomba 675 for just $179.

Under normal circumstances, opting for a budget brand when shopping for a new robot vacuum is fine because they’re generally so much less expensive than models from the leader in the space, iRobot’s Roomba lineup. Today, however, you have absolutely no excuse because Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 Roomba deals just went live!

Prices start at just $179 for the Roomba 675 robot vacuum. That’s right… a Roomba that works with Alexa for just $179! Some rival robotic vacuum cleaners actually do measure up to this mid-range model, but you won’t find comparable performance or build quality from competing brands unless you spend much more money.

If you want to step things up to an even more powerful model with cutting-edge tech and even stronger suction, the $400 Roomba i3 robot vacuum is down to $299 for Black Friday 2020. Trust us when we tell you that it’s worth the extra $100 and then some, but we actually don’t recommend this model if you have a little more cash to spare. Why? Because the incredible Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning is on sale for just $399 instead of $600! That’s a new all-time low price and it’s an absolute steal for this awesome robot vacuum that can literally run for 1-2 months without you having to touch it a single time.

Last but certainly not least, the $450 Braava Jet m6 robot mop is on sale for $399, and it’s a terrific addition for anyone looking to cover all the bases.

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

SMART NAVIGATION GETS THE JOB DONE – The i3 navigates & maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood & carpet.

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

THE ULTIMATE ROBOT MOP – The Braava jet m6 robot mops like you would. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.

MOPPING THAT FITS SEAMLESSLY INTO YOUR LIFE – Ideal for multiple rooms & larger spaces. Navigates around objects & under furniture. Cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile & stone.

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the m6 learns the layout of your home & builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean & navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges & resumes cleaning.

