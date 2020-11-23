If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro are Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, but among our readers, they’re also Apple’s best-selling AirPods model.

Apple’s wildly popular wireless noise cancelling earbuds dropped to $199 on Prime Day 2020, and now they’re back on sale at the same price for Black Friday 2020.

Other AirPods models are on sale as well right now, with prices starting at just $119.



There are three different AirPods models and they are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. It would have been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

Needless to say, some discounts on Apple products are more noteworthy than others.

The insanely popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount. But now that Amazon’s week-long Black Friday 2020 sale has begun, that huge Prime Day discount is back.

Hurry and you can snag brand new AirPods Pro for just $199. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, and you won’t believe how deep these discounts are. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $50 off at $149.99, and Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2 have a $40 discount that slashes the price to just $119.

Also of note, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper Black Friday discount right now that slashes them to just $168. Or, if you want over-ear noise cancelling headphones, the best of the best are all on sale for Black Friday: Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are down to $278 instead of $350, Bose QC35 headphones are $100 off at $199, and the flagship $400 Bose 700 headphones can be had for as little as $299 depending on which color you choose.

AirPods Pro – $199

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%)

Sony WF1000XM3 – $168

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%)

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $149.99

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%)

AirPods 2 – $119

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%)

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones – $278

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $199

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… List Price:$299.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.00 (33%)

Bose 700 – $299-$339

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more

Turn any space into a workplace — With powerful noise cancelling, astonishing sound, unrivaled voice pickup

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling control distractions or let ambient sound in

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Arctic White… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%)

