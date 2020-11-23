If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks are the most important purchases you can make right now — they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they work just as well as 3M N95 masks, according to NIOSH.



Less effective 3-layer masks are fine for lower-risk situations, and Jointown 3-ply face masks are still Amazon’s best-sellers at $0.36 each.

If you want similar masks in black, as so many people do right now, you should definitely stock up on these black 3-ply face masks while they’re on sale for just $0.24 each.

You should be wearing a face mask anytime you’re outside your home. Full stop. Face coverings help protect you from catching COVID-19 if someone near you is sick. And since it can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear, wearing a face mask also protects people around you in case you have the disease without knowing it. People can spread the coronavirus by coughing, sneezing, singing, yelling, or even just talking normally during a conversation, and face masks dramatically reduce the odds of spreading or contracting the virus. Countless studies and a mountain of anecdotal evidence have proven it time and time again.

For high-risk situations like riding public transportation, working in an office, visiting a doctor, or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people, you need medical-grade protection if you want to be as safe as possible. It doesn’t get any better than AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks, which are shockingly affordable thanks to rare discounts right now at Amazon. They’re the only KN95 masks in stock at Amazon that are on the FDA-authorized list. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to block up to 99% of small airborne particles like coronaviruses. That’s just as good or even better performance than almost every 3M N95 face mask you can get!

For lower-risk situations like grocery shopping in big open stores or being outdoors while practicing social distancing, you don’t need something quite as efficient to protect you. With that in mind, you can save some money by stocking up on lower-cost masks. Most people wear those blue 3-ply face masks you see everywhere, like these best-selling masks from Amazon. They’re great, but there’s another option that many people have been searching for lately. That’s right, we’re talking about black face masks that are far sleeker and more stylish, and we found a few terrific options for you today at Amazon.

Best-selling PM Performotor black 3-Ply face masks are the highest-rated option on Amazon for disposable masks. They’re just like the blue 3-ply masks everyone wears, but they’re jet black instead and they only cost $0.24 per mask.

Anyone on the lookout for reusable cloth masks as opposed to disposable face masks will find a few terrific options as well. The highest-quality options that are in stock right now are likely the Auliné Collection black reusable face mask, which has the best ratings on Amazon, and Amazon-exclusive Craft & Soul Mattana Face Masks that are on sale right now for just $1.47 each.

