If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bargain hunters, rejoice — Amazon’s huge week-long Black Friday 2020 sale is finally here!

Pandemic essentials are still the hottest products our readers are stocking up on, which makes plenty of sense considering best-sellers are getting huge discounts for Black Friday this year. FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks are 15% off right now, which is great for masks that NIOSH has certified to work as well as 3M N95 masks. They’re also sold by a US company, which is great. Powecom KN95 masks are also FDA-authorized, and they have an even deeper discount right now. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon are discounted as well, and Purell wipes are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Those are all incredible deals and you should definitely stock up as we head into the winter. But Black Friday is all about deep discounts on popular products across every category, and Amazon’s deals so far do not disappoint.

It goes without saying that all of Amazon’s hottest deals will be on Amazon devices, and that’s definitely true so far in the retailer’s just-launched Black Friday 2020 sale. Yes, of course you can find deep discounts on best-selling Instant Pots, AirPods Pro, TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs, Sonos speakers, Roku devices starting at $24, and more. But just wait until you see the killer deals Amazon is offering on its own devices — there are a whopping 144 different discounts to be found! Here are some examples:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and you’ll find so many more Amazon device deals for Black Friday 2020 right here on Amazon’s site. They’re all available right now so you don’t have to wait until Thursday or Friday – don’t miss out!

All-new Ring Video Doorbell â€“ 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation â€… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$28.99 You Save:$21.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa â€“ stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$45.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub List Price:$229.00 Price:$183.00 You Save:$46.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White… List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini â€“ Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.