Netflix is adding 21 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 22nd.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Great Pretender season 2, and Hillbilly Elegy.

If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit a month early, the Dolly Parton Christmas special with 14 original songs from Dolly herself should do the trick.

This has been a season full of hit-or-miss weeks for Netflix, but there is a bunch of interesting content dropping on the streaming service this coming week. The two I am most looking forward to are the second season of Great Pretender — a stylish anime about a group of con men and women — and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 22nd, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Machete Kills

Monday, November 23rd

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.



Tuesday, November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY Huttsgalor’s favorite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun?

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM Facing a terminal disease, a mother decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humor to make sure her 4-year-old son remembers her.

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, HILLBILLY ELEGY is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY An adventurous and lovable team of young animals from all over the world play, laugh, sing and learn together to solve relatable preschool firsts.



Wednesday, November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows.



Thursday, November 26th

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.



Friday, November 27th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

The Call — NETFLIX FILM A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.



Saturday, November 28th

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Demon hunters called Counters come to Earth disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant in order to capture evil spirits in pursuit of eternal life.



Departures

Sunday, November 22nd

End of Watch

Monday, November 23rd

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Thursday, November 26th

The Lincoln Lawyer

Friday, November 27th

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in November, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.