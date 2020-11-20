If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

PlayStation Plus membership digital codes just dropped to $44.99 for 12 months on Amazon, which is a huge discount compared to the regular price of $60.

Also of note, Sony’s other subscription gaming service PlayStation Now is also down to $44.99 for 12-month membership codes.

We’re going to keep this one short and sweet because these deals are almost certainly going to sell out soon. With Amazon’s big Black Friday 2020 sale now underway, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes just dropped to the lowest price of the season at Amazon. In fact, the current sale price of $44.99 for 12-month membership digital codes matches the awesome sales from last year during Black Friday and Cyber Week!

A 12-month subscription to PS Plus typically costs $60, and it’s worth every penny since it gives you access to online multiplayer and new free games each month. You also get exclusive PlayStation Store discounts that no one else can access. All that for a full year for just $44.99?! You would have to be crazy to pass it up.

Not only is PS Plus on sale right now, but Amazon also slashed PlayStation Now 12-month membership digital codes to the same low price of $44.99. If you’re somehow unaware, PS Now is a subscription service that gives you access to a massive library of more than 800 different PS4 games, PS3 games, and PS2 games. You get unlimited downloads and you can also stream games directly to your console or your PC. It’s a must-have subscription for PlayStation fans and it normally costs $60 per year, so this is a terrific value just like PSPlus.

Also of note, since the PS5 is now available and you’re obviously staying in the PlayStation ecosystem for the foreseeable future, you can buy as many codes as you’d like and stack them all on your account. For example, you can buy five codes and add five more years to your current PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now balance. Considering these codes are priced lower now than they typically are on Black Friday and Prime Day, you should definitely take advantage! These deals will both almost certainly end either today or over the weekend, so it’s your last chance to take advantage of this awesome sale.

