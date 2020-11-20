The end of 2020 is a little more than a month away, so it’s a pretty good bet that no new stimulus checks will be coming before December 31.



However, there’s still a chance to get a $1,200 stimulus check for many people.



If you never got your first check, you’ve got one more day to give the IRS your information so the tax agency can send out a stimulus check before year’s-end.

The millions of Americans desperately hoping for a new stimulus check can take heart, maybe. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to talk to Democrats again to see if a compromise can be reached over a new coronavirus relief accord, which would include a new round of $1,200 checks among other sorely needed economic benefits.

If that news merely elicits an eye roll, though, we can certainly understand the skepticism. Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been doing a lot of talking about a new coronavirus relief bill this year, following the $2.2 trillion CARES Act they somehow managed to pass in March that made the first and only round of one-time $1,200 stimulus checks possible. All the talking past each other in the months since then has accomplished nothing and only hardened each side’s position when it comes to a new stimulus bill. Democrats want a multi-trillion-dollar legislative behemoth, while Republicans’ main priority is … adhering to a fraction of that price. And besides all that, meanwhile, there’s another important piece of stimulus news to highlight — the fact that a key stimulus check deadline is now just a day away.

Believe it or not, there are still many Americans who have yet to receive the $1,200 stimulus check that they should have gotten already. For many reasons, such as the fact that they might not have known they were entitled to a check and didn’t get their information to the IRS before now.

If you’re one of those people, you’ve only got a short window of time to act. You have to submit your information (such as your address) to the IRS by 3 p.m. this Saturday, November 21, to ensure that you get your payment this year.

As we’ve noted previously, some peoples’ individual situations meant that they were left out when the tax agency started sending out the $1,200 checks earlier this year — which you got based on information from your 2018 or 2019 tax returns. For example, some people might not have gotten a check if their income was too low to require them to file a tax return at all for those two years. Also, errors meant that some people did not receive the extra add-on money for any eligible dependent children they might have.

For anyone who didn’t get all the stimulus money they were owed, use the non-filer tool on the IRS website to input your information before the November 21 deadline.

You don’t need to do this if you’ve already submitted your information — just be aware that the government will be issuing checks through the end of 2020. Once you’ve submitted your information, you can check on the status of yours by visiting the Get My Payment section of the IRS website.