The coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across all corners of the country.

Over the last 14 days, new coronavirus infections in the U.S. have skyrocketed by nearly 80%.

Still, Dr. Kenneth Perry believes that there are some activities — such as outdoor dining — that can be done safely.

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic over the past few months has completely upended society at large while also impacting every aspect of our day-to-day lives. Concerts are nothing but a memory, kids are attending schools remotely, and indoor dining is banned in many cities across the country. As it stands now, the coronavirus pandemic is bad and is only getting worse. Not only have new infections increased by nearly 80% over the past two weeks, but deaths and hospitalizations have also increased drastically as well. And with winter set to start next month, health experts are anticipating that the situation is poised to get worse before it gets better.

All that said, it’s only natural for people to hunker down and stay inside for the next few weeks. And while that is certainly advisable for everyone, Dr. Kenneth Perry, writing for EatThisNotThat!, relays that there are some activities people can still enjoy. In other words, Perry argues that it’s possible to safely live within the coronavirus pandemic without necessarily turning into a hermit.

Before getting into the activities Perry says are permissible, he makes a point of noting that wearing a mask is a prerequisite to any type of activity. Hardly a surprise, studies have shown that when everyone wears a mask, the rate of coronavirus transmission between people — even in indoor settings — plummets.

That said, Perry says that partaking in outdoor activities is still a safe endeavor. On a related note, if you’re looking for a fun and safe outdoor activity, some people have dubbed Tennis the unofficial sport of the coronavirus.

“With the winter looming,” Perry notes, “outdoor actives are becoming a bit more difficult. When able to, however, getting outside has been very beneficial. Being able to either run or walk with the family is a great way to combat the cabin fever that inevitably occurs with the lockdown orders.”

If you do engage in an outdoor activity, Perry advises to only do so within a small group.

Perry also writes that ordering takeout and enjoying outdoor dining should be okay in the midst of the pandemic:

There are obvious risks associated with interacting with anyone during the pandemic, which may make dining at a restaurant too high risk for some people. There are ways, however, that many restaurants have worked to minimize the risk to their patrons. If a restaurant has been able to have table service outside with a sufficient amount of distance between the tables, this has been an option for many customers. There is still a risk, of course, especially in areas of the restaurant that are still frequented by multiple people in small areas such as the bathroom or the bar. Since the risk continues to be present in some areas of the restaurant, wearing a mask could certainly help minimize the likelihood of transmission. Although not a completely risk-free endeavor, there are ways to minimize your risk while still being able to keep restaurants in business.

It’s a sad state of affairs that even basic activities have now become fraught with danger. Still, if people en masse decided to start following coronavirus safety guidelines months ago — i.e mask-wearing and social distancing — we wouldn’t be in the predicament we’re in now.