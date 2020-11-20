If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale has begun and it goes without saying that some of the hottest deals are on Amazon devices.

The Fire TV lineup has particularly great deals, with prices starting at just $17.99 for the brand new Fire TV Stick Lite.

Amazon’s massive Black Friday 2020 sale is a week-long affair this year, with deep discounts already available on so many of the hottest products out there across all categories. There are so many great bargains available today at Amazon, from pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer to $60 off our favorite Instant Pot, $50 off AirPods Pro earphones, TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each, and plenty more.

If you want to check out the best of the best when it comes to deep discounts, however, look no further than Amazon devices.

You can find tons of killer discounts on the Amazon devices Black Friday 2020 deals page. From a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle for $149.99 to Ring Indoor Cams for just $44.99, there are so many great deals. The most popular ones will be on Amazon’s Fire TV device lineup though, and we’re going to showcase them right here.

Starting things off is the brand new Fire TV Stick Lite, which retails for $30. It’s exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick, but it comes with an Alexa voice remote that doesn’t include buttons to control your TV. That’s hardly a big deal, especially when you can get this awesome streaming media player right now for just $17.99.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Upgrading to the regular Fire TV Stick with the better remote only costs $27.99, but you’re nuts if you buy one. Why? Because the Fire TV Stick 4K with support for HDR content and 4K streaming is on sale for just $2 more!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The $120 Fire TV Cube that’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot is down to $79.99 for Black Friday, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs somehow start at the same low price of $79.99. That’s right, you can get a smart TV right now for just $80! Check out all those deals and more on the Amazon devices Black Friday 2020 deals page.

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

