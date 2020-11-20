If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s massive Black Friday 2020 sale has begun, and there are so many incredible deals on smart TVs from every leading brand.

You’ll find Sony 4K TVs from $448, Samsung 4K TVs as low as $428, and sizes go all the way up to an enormous 85 inches with discounts up to $1,002.

Want to spend as little as possible? There are multiple best-selling Fire TV Edition televisions on sale with prices that somehow start at just $79.99.

See all the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub

The day has arrived, bargain hunters, and it’s even better than we thought it would be! Stop what you’re doing right now and head over to Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2020 sale that just kicked off because you’ll find some truly jaw-dropping deals on smart TVs from all the top brands including Sony, Samsung, and LG. Highlights include hot new-for-2020 Samsung QLED 4K TVs starting at $427.98, Sony 4K smart TVs starting at just $448, and a massive $1,002 discount on Samsung’s colossal 85-inch QLED smart TV.

Those deals are incredible, of course, but there’s another batch of deep discounts you should check out if you’re on the hunt for stunning new smart TVs at the lowest prices possible.

The retailer’s big Black Friday 2020 TV sale includes several deals on Fire TV Edition televisions ranging in size from 24 inches up to 50 inches. Incredibly, prices start at just $79.99 for the Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV and you can bump it up to the 32-inch model for just $119.99. Larger models are also on sale today with even deeper discounts, like a $120 discount on a Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $259.99 instead of $380.

Looking for Roku TVs instead? Don’t worry, because you can save even more money! Pick up a TCL 32-inch Roku TV for just $149.99 right now at Amazon, or save a whopping $200 on a nice big TCL 50-inch 4K Roku TV and get it Prime-shipped for just $299.99.

There’s no telling how long these deals will stick around though, so hurry up or you might miss out.

Sony X800H 4K Smart TV – 43-inches to 85-inches

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation

GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks

Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model Price:$448.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung QLED Q60T Series 4K Smart TV – 43-inches to 85-inches

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT*: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes

DUAL LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details

QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-… List Price:$529.99 Price:$427.99 You Save:$102.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Roku TV

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

4K Creative Pro Upscaling allows you to view your favorite HD content in near 4K quality

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$299.00 Price:$279.99 You Save:$19.01 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K TV

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… Price:$259.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K TV

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… List Price:$229.99 Price:$259.99 You Save:$20.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD TV

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games, and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

All-New Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Roku TV

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

4K Creative Pro Upscaling allows you to view your favorite HD content in near 4K quality

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) Price:$299.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku TV

1080p Full HD Resolution excellent detail, color, and contrast.Wireless Connection:802.11 2×2 Dual Band

Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh Rate for fast moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p ROKU Smart LED TV (2018 Model) List Price:$189.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$40.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD TV

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$129.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$10.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD TV

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.