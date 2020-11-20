If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are tons of killer deals available right now in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub.

Rare discounts on pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are outselling everything else, but a new deal that popped up on Wednesday is gaining steam.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can score best-selling SoundPEATS TrueFree+ true wireless earbuds at the lowest price ever.

There are so many killer deals right now in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub and our readers have been blown away by some of the crazy discounts Amazon is offering. That said, rare discounts on pandemic essentials have been WAY more popular than anything else lately.

The stars of the show are definitely Amazon’s coupons that slash FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 headband masks and AccuMed KN95 earloop masks to all-time low prices. These masks were tested by NIOSH and found to work just as well as 3M N95 masks, plus they’re available in multiple colors. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks have been flying off the shelves as well, and Amazon somehow has Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began. Purell is still hard to find in most grocery stores, so it’s a good idea to stock up while you can.

Those are all must-have products on sale at terrific prices, so it’s no wonder that our readers are swarming Amazon to get them. That said, there’s one awesome Amazon deal on a nonessential item that has been tearing up the charts this morning.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, there’s a special exclusive deal that you can and should take advantage of. It offers an extra $13 discount on top of the 10% coupon you’ll already find on the SoundPEATS TrueFree+ true wireless earbuds product page. These best-selling earphones have racked up more than 10,000 5-star ratings on Amazon because they offer solid sound quality and battery life for a wonderfully low retail price of just $40. But that double discount available to Prime members today slashes the price to an all-time low of just $24.29!

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models are on sale today with discounts up to $50, so it’s a great time to score some. If you want to spend much less money on a great pair of earbuds though, today’s SoundPEATS deal is definitely for you.

Here’s the list of bullet points that SoundPEATS included in its Amazon listing:

[True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high-resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[Auto Pairing & On-ear Control] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks, and handling phone calls easily.

[Monaural & Binaural Calls] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

[More & Longer Enjoyment] – 3.5-4 hours working time per charge for the earbuds, 9-10 times full charge by the charging case. SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus wireless earbuds bring extended playtime and enjoyment.

[Comfort Fit & Wide Compatibility] – Different sized ear tips and in-canal cable-free design provide a comfortable fit. Support Bluetooth-enabled devices with version 4.0 and above.

