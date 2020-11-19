Netflix is raising its subscription prices yet again this month, and Hulu recently announced it’s hiking the price of its live TV service.

Are you tired of coughing up so much cash to stream movies and TV series? Well, you might not realize there are some fantastic alternatives out there that are totally free.

Tubi is definitely one of our favorites, and the free streaming service just announced 58 new movies and TV series headed to its free platform in December.

After rumblings for about a month that suggested Netflix was about to raise its subscription prices yet again, the company made it official late last month. That’s right, Netflix’s standard and premium plans — which happen to be the two plans most people have — are both getting more expensive in November. Any price hikes are aggravating, of course, but this one stings in particular because November happens to be Netflix’s weakest month in recent history as far as new original content goes. You can see for yourself in our roundup of every new original movie and series coming to Netflix in November 2020. There’s a new season of The Crown and… well… yeah.

Even with a nominal price increase, the vast majority of Netflix subscribers will agree that the service is still worth its weight in gold. That said, the lingering question is obviously: where does it end? Netflix and other paid streaming services will continue to get more and more expensive as the years go by. Just look at Hulu’s live TV service, which also recently got a price hike — its second price increase in less than one year. In the age of the novel coronavirus when money is tight for millions of Americans, now might be a good time to pause your paid subscriptions and take advantage of all the free streaming content out there — especially when Tubi, one of our favorite free streaming services, is about to add 58 new movies and TV series to its catalog in December.

For those unaware, Tubi is an awesome streaming service with a content catalog containing more than 23,000 titles. Every single one of those titles can be streamed for free. You won’t find original content or brand new movies, as you might with paid services, but there are plenty of great movies and TV shows to be found. And starting on December 1st, there will be 58 more titles to enjoy on your TV, tablet, laptop, smartphone, or whatever else you might want to stream to. Highlights include some very solid additions like Gravity, The Wrestler, The Pursuit of Happyness, White Men Can’t Jump, Police Academy, 28 Weeks Later, and more.

Check out Tubi’s entire list of December additions below, and note that they all start streaming on December 1st unless otherwise noted.

Action:

Attack the Block (2011)

Bad Company (2002)

Basic (2003)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Damage (2009)

Escape Plan (2013)

Hitman (2007)

Jumper (2008)

King Arthur (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

Street Kings (2008)

The November Man (2014)

Black Cinema:

Baggage Claim (2013)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Mr. Church (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

She Never Died (2019)

The Great White Hype (1996)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Comedy:

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Killers (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Police Academy (1984)

The Sixth Man (1997)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Drama:

Frankie & Alice (2010)

Rudy (1993)

Step Up (2006)

The Duel (2016)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Wild Goose Lake (2019)

The Wrestler (2008)

Horror & Thriller:

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Anaconda (1997)

Bent (2018) – starting 12/17

Beyond the Woods (2016)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

Eat Brains Love (2019)

Hostage (2005)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Kids & Family:

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Miss Minoes (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Sci-Fi:

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Gravity (2013) – starting 12/11

Predators (2010)

Reign of Fire (2002)

The White King (2016)

TV Series:

Client List (2012) – Seasons 1-2

Dr. Ken (2015) – Seasons 1-2

Helix (2014) – Seasons 1-2

Kevin Can Wait (2016) – Seasons 1-2