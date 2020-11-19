A popular salad kit brand is recalling some of its already-expired product due to possible E. coli contamination.

Fresh Express Caesar Supreme salad kits that have an expiration date of November 8th are subject to recall.

So far, no reports of illness have resulted from the possible contamination.

We all know salads are a healthy meal choice, but taking the time to put one together can be tedious. Salad kits that include all the necessary ingredients in pre-packaged portions have exploded in popularity in recent years, and Fresh Express is one of the most popular brands. Unfortunately, it now appears that at least some of the salad kits (which are now expired) may have been contaminated with E. coli, and the FDA has a new recall bulletin asking that consumers throw them away.

The recall stems from one package of the salad testing positive for the bacteria. The company has decided, based on that test, to issue a recall for the lot that the salad was a part of, even though the salad kits themselves are now well past their expiration dates.

Today’s Best Deal

Save 15% on FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks — NIOSH says they're as good as 3M N95 masks List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.32 You Save:$3.93 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The good news here is that, according to the company, there have been no reports of illness stemming from the salad kits, and no consumer complaints have been filed. The particular lot and version of the salad kit being recalled (Caesar Supreme) is the only product subject to the recall. The salad kits being recalled have a “Use By” date of 11/08/20, meaning that they’re well past their expiration date and even if you have the product sitting in your fridge, you were likely going to throw it out anyway.

Here are the details of the recall, via the bulletin posted by the FDA:

Product Being Recalled: 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with Product Code S296 and Use-By Date NOV 8, located in the upper right corner on the front of the package and UPC Code 0 7127930104 4 on the reverse side of the package.

Possible Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The company is asking anyone who still has the salad kit in their home to not eat it and to throw it away immediately. You can also request a refund for the purchase price of the salad kit by contacting the company via the phone number on the recall bulletin.

E. coli can be a nasty bug, and symptoms of an E. coli infection can include cramping and general discomfort as well as more serious symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. Most people who fall ill as a result of an E. coli infection get better on their own within a week, but certain individuals can have more serious reactions that may require prompt medical attention. As always, if you think you’ve gotten sick from eating recalled food, you should contact your doctor immediately so that they can plan your next steps.