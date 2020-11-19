Apple rolled out iOS 14.2.1 for iPhone 12 models on Thursday.

Apple released the first numbered update for iOS 14.2 on Thursday, but unlike most of its software updates, this one will only be available for iPhone 12 users. If you have an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you should see this update in your Settings the next time you check the app.

These are the release notes for iOS 14.2.1, which addresses a number of problems affecting iPhone 12 models:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

It’s unclear when or if this update will come to other iPhone models, but if you have an iPhone 11 or older, there won’t be anything for you to download and install right now, so don’t go searching for an update.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.2.1 or iPadOS 14.2.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

