Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick Lite is exactly the same as the more expensive Fire TV Stick, but it ships with a different remote.

You can still control your Fire TV device and use Alexa voice commands, but the Lite remote can’t control your TV’s volume.

If you don’t care about that little difference, there’s an awesome early Black Friday sale right now that gets you two Fire TV Stick Lite devices for the price of one Fire TV Stick.

There is one difference and one difference alone between the Fire TV Stick and Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick Lite. Importantly, that difference has nothing at all to do with performance, speed, streaming resolution, software, apps, or even the design of the dongle itself. Instead, the difference is the remote. Both Fire TV Stick models ship with remotes that control Amazon’s Fire TV software and support Alexa voice commands, but the Lite version comes with a remote that does not include buttons to control your TV.

Those buttons on the Alexa voice remote will cost you an extra $10. If you don’t care about controlling your TV with your remote, it makes sense to save money and get the Lite model instead. $10 is a whopping 25% of the Fire TV Stick’s retail price, so it’s always a fairly significant deciding factor. Right now, however, an early Black Friday sale at Amazon doubles the difference.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll see that you can pick up a Fire TV Stick Lite for just $24.99, a $5 discount compared to the streamer’s regular price. Buy two and check out with the coupon code FTVLITE2, and you’ll slash that price down to $20 each. That means you can get two Fire TV Stick Lite streaming media players for the price of one Fire TV Stick!

Use them in two different rooms or give one as a gift. Either way, this is a fantastic deal that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s description:

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Free TV – Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.

Listen to music – Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.

Easy to set up, stays hidden – Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.

Food Network Kitchen subscription – Live Q&A with culinary expert and more with a 1-year complimentary subscription.

Certified for Humans: Struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming dev… List Price:$29.99 Price:$20 each with coupon code FTVLITE2 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

