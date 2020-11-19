Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may start being administered to Americans as soon as next month.

The company said it will have 50 million doses ready before the end of the year, a quantity capable of vaccinating 25 million people.

Healthcare workers and individuals at high-risk will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer today announced that the vaccine it developed with BioNTech is 95% effective at preventing the coronavirus. What’s more, the vaccine was found to be safe, with no study participants experiencing any severe side effects. In light of that, Pfizer said it will apply for an Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) from the FDA sometime over the next few days. And assuming that the EAU is granted, administration of the vaccine could begin as early as next month.

The one caveat to that is that it may take some time before Pfizer has enough vaccine doses for the entire population. The pharmaceutical giant today said that it will have approximately 50 million doses by the end of the year. Only 25 million of those doses, however, will be earmarked for use in the United States. Further, with the coronavirus vaccine schedule requiring two shots, only 12.5 million Americans will be able to receive Pfizer’s vaccine this year in a best-case scenario.

The people who will be granted access to the coronavirus vaccine first remains unclear and will be determined by the CDC. That said, Dr. Fauci recently said that healthcare workers and the elderly will likely be eligible for the vaccine before anyone else.

“This December,” Fauci said in reference to when vaccinations could begin. “Literally, next month. We hope that we’ll be getting vaccine into people. The recommendation of who that will be will be finalized by the CDC – likely will be healthcare workers, as well as people who are at a high risk for serious disease.”

Incidentally, Pfizer this week announced a pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four states: Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennesee. The program doesn’t mean that the aforementioned states will receive vaccine doses first, but rather are areas where Pfizer will take a look at how best to distribute the vaccine. The states above, according to Pfizer, were chosen due to their diversity of population, size, and infrastructure.

The New York Times adds:

Before Pfizer can begin shipping its vaccine, federal and state governments must tell it where to send how many doses. McKesson, a major medical supplier, will have to provide hospitals and other distribution sites with the syringes, needles and other supplies necessary to administer the vaccine. Employees at those locations will need to be trained to store and administer the vaccine. They will also have to ensure that, three weeks after people get the vaccine, they return for a second dose. And millions of Americans must be persuaded to get the shots in the first place.

Assuming all goes according to plan, Dr. Fauci anticipates that life in the U.S. could return to normal sometime by June or July of next year.