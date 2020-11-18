The latest coronavirus update for the US shows an outbreak that, depressingly, keeps getting worse — with a 30% growth in the country’s seven day average of new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, compared to the previous seven-day period.



During a recent public event, the White House health advisor made the comment that Americans should just do what they’re told right now in order for the country to get a better handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, that comment has drawn the ire of conservatives.

The latest coronavirus update offers a truly depressing window into the pandemic, showing that the health crisis continues to worsen in the US. According to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, for example, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the US topped 150,000 for the first time on Monday. Moreover, the record 155,310 new infections per day marks the tenth consecutive day of the US seeing at least 30% growth in that seven-day average.

The rise in coronavirus case counts, as well as hospitalizations, have both motivated various mayors and governors around the country to tighten restrictions again on the movement and public gatherings of residents, as well as the operation of businesses. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, made something of an offhand remark in recent days by way of explaining how the country could get a better handle on the worsening outbreak — a remark that did not go over well at all, especially with conservatives.

It was during a discussion about COVID-19 with various experts at Washington National Cathedral a few days ago. Explained Fauci, “I was talking with my UK colleagues who are saying the UK is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit.”

And then came the words from Dr. Fauci that made conservatives’ anger immediately rise: “I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

dr. fauci saying "do what you're told" to americans … BAHAHAHHAHAH. pic.twitter.com/5xxfoKSqW1 — topher*👨🏻‍💻 (@tphrr) November 14, 2020

Do what we’re told? Screw off. Thanks to the president, not Fauci, vaccines are on the way.https://t.co/2MLepFdiZs — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 14, 2020

Dr. Fauci:

“Do what you’re told.” Americans:

“We can decide for ourselves.”https://t.co/JOSgdh8Ojr — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 13, 2020

Fauci’s remarks came amid a larger and actually pretty thoughtful discussion about how scientists like him have come to be regarded as “authoritarian” by the public for recommending aggressive measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, like the wearing of face masks. “All of a sudden, science gets caught in a lot of this divisiveness,” he said.

For proof, look no further than one of Dr. Fauci’s colleagues on the White House coronavirus task force — the controversial Trump coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas. He’s been in the news over the last couple of days for proving Dr. Fauci’s point, with a tweet that seemed to encourage Michigan residents to “rise up” in opposition to new COVID-19 measures enacted in the state to curb the worsening outbreak there.

In response to Dr. Fauci’s “do what you’re told” comment, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted that he’s “a little tyrant.” This should tell you all you need to know about how we got to this dark moment of the pandemic and why the US response to the coronavirus has been so unnecessarily pitiful.