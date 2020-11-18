If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are right around the corner with Black Friday and the biggest shopping days of the year are fast approaching. While the 2020 holiday season is going to feel vastly different, so are the shopping trends. People are shopping earlier and purchasing more online. We at BGR Deals are always on the lookout for the best options and the latest gadgets to help our readers become top gift givers. We’ve compiled our favorites for this season, so that you can check off everybody on your gift giving list.

Portal from Facebook

Staying connected during the holidays has never been more difficult, which is why Portal by Facebook is such a fantastic gift this season. This allows for smart video calling with Amazon Alexa built in. There are multiple variations of the device, including Portal TV, Portal Mini, the original Portal, and Portal+. The smart camera will move with what’s going on in front of it, so you’ll always see what you need to. If you buy any two Portals, you’ll get $50 off. Purchase: Starting at $129 at portal.facebook.com

Stanley Star Wars x The Child Trigger Action 16oz Mug

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows streaming right now. For any Star Wars fan who is looking to bring Baby Yoda with them wherever they go, check out the Stanley Star Wars Trigger Action Travel Mug. This will keep your beverage hot for up to five hours, cold for up to eight hours, and iced for up to 20 hours. Purchase: $30 at Amazon

Chipolo ONE and Chipolo Card

Do you have someone on your list who tends to misplace their belongings? From backpacks to keys to jackets, you can help them keep track of these items with a Chipolo ONE. This is a Bluetooth tracker that clips onto an item and plays a 120dB loud noise when you search for it with the Chipolo app. Keep the Chipolo Card in your wallet to make sure it’s never lost. Purchase: $24.90 for the ONE at Amazon and $30 for the Card at Amazon.

ēdn SmallGarden

For the tech enthusiast who loves keeping a garden at their home, the ēdn SmallGarden is the perfect gift. This will grow herbs, vegetables, and flowers all year long without the need for sunlight. The ēdn app lets you know when it’s time to water and care for your plants. Plus, this was just included as a part of an Apple HomeKit. Purchase: $199.95 at edntech.com.

Honeywell WiFi Thermostat

Spending more time at home in 2020 probably had your electric bill a little bit higher during the summer. As the heat is going to be turned on more now, you want to be able to save some money and you will with the Honeywell WiFi Smart Thermostat. This comes with 7-day easy programming and an energy savings mode to keep your bill lower. Purchase: $137.86 at Amazon.

23andMe Health and Ancestry Service

Is someone in your family wanting to know more about the history of your lineage? Then pick them up a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service personal genetic DNA test. They’ll get to learn more about health predisposition reports and possibly inherited conditions. It can help them prepare for the future and it can all be run online. Purchase: $99 at Amazon

Yale Smart Cabinet Lock with Bluetooth

For the family that has young children that may be prone to wanting to grab and open drawers and doors, pick up the Yale Smart Cabinet Lock. It installs within minutes and, with a Yale Wi-Fi connect, allows you to lock it from anywhere and integrate the lock with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This can secure your valuables and be controlled from your phone. Purchase: $79.99 at Amazon

Anova Precision Cooker Nano

Chefs won’t overcook or undercook their food again if you get them the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker. It works with almost any kind of food and it is extremely small, making it easy to use. This can easily attach to your stock pot or container with a fixed clamp. It can be used with built-in controls or via the Anova app. Purchase: $129 at Amazon

Solo Everyday Max Hybrid Backpack

We’ve all had to be versatile when it comes to working this year. If you need to toss your laptop, tablet, or other items for working virtually into a bag, make it the Solo Everyday Max Hybrid Backpack. This has a separate compartment for shoes and can fit a 17.3″ laptop. There is a padded carry handle as well as back straps for comfort. Purchase: $65.09 at Amazon.

Oculus Quest 2

We believe that anybody would be happy to escape from reality for just a little while right now. With the Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook, that’s a possibility. You’ll be able to play, explore, and create inside a virtual world while using this all-in-one VR set. This offers hits games and experiences that allow for new highs. With a super fast processor and next generation graphics, it’ll be like you’re really in a different place. This is the kind of gift that all ages can enjoy. Purchase: $299 at oculus.com

SCOSCHE MagicGrip Wireless Charging Mount

The SCOSCHE MagicGrip Wireless Charging Mount is the perfect gift for anybody who uses their phone for directions while driving. There are plenty of options when it comes to extending arms or car mounts, but this one will also charge your phone, thanks to the Qi-certified technology. It can swivel and lock into two positions, allowing you to view your phone horizontally or vertically. Purchase: $69.99 at Amazon

Infinite Objects Custom Video Prints

Add some extra flair to their home décor by gifting Infinite Objects Video Print frames. This unique product allows the recipient to essentially frame a video. They can choose and upload their own video to keep family memories alive or they can choose beautiful art pieces that move. These are videos they can hold and view over and over again, making them a part of the home. Get 10% off with the first frame. Purchase: $69.99 at infiniteobjects.com

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t

Gamers have to be excited about the latest developments in the HP OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t. The graphics that they’ve been waiting for are now available in this configuration, as it comes with either NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 or RTX™ 3090. This has the processor and cooling fan to provide the power to win. It’s extremely sleek and only the skills need to be brought to the game. Purchase: $1,699.99 at store.hp.com

Canary PRO: Smart WiFi Wireless Home Security Camera

These days, there’s never enough you can do to keep your home safe. The Canary PRO Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Home Security Camera is a great start. It is a powerful HD Camera that includes night vision capabilities. It has temperature, humidity, and air monitors as well as a built-in 90dB siren to ward off intruders. The package comes with a year premium plan, so you’ll be able to see the footage your camera records. Purchase: $99 at Amazon

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Some people hate silence and always have to have music playing. For those people, they should receive a Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker. There isn’t a bad place to have this speaker, as the 360° sound means everywhere is the sweet spot. They’ll get over 20 hours of playback on a single charge and it can even last for up to 30 minutes in three feet of water. Only weighing 1.5 pounds, it’s perfect for anyone on your list. Purchase: $149.99 at Amazon

RIGWA LIFE 1.5

For those who may be eating outside later into this year to keep up with social distancing, consider the RIGWA Life 1.5 bowl. Perfect for the patio, deck, beach, hiking trail, or even the kitchen, these bowls are built to last. Eco-friendly and spill-proof, each one is vacuum-insulated and double-walled. The 18/8 food-grade stainless steel construction makes them ideal for any condition. Purchase: $39.95 at Amazon

Osprey Daylite Duffel 60

For the person on your list who is always on-the-go, snag them the Osprey Daylite Duffel 60. It is great for everyday use if needed and there are multiple compartments to hold their items. This can be carried multiple ways, including over the shoulder, as a backpack, or via the padded handle. Made from GRS-certified recycled materials and bluesign-approved main body fabrics, it’s stylish and eco-friendly. Purchase: $67.50 at Amazon

Third Eye Headlamps

Camping, hiking, jogging, or cycling are all fantastic ways to either stay in shape or get outside once in a while. With a Third Eye Headlamp, they are also easier to do safely. The CREE LED lights produce 168 Lumens, meaning it is extremely bright. There are six light settings and the lamp is on a non-slip adjustable strap, so anybody can use it. It is waterproof, so this is great for all kinds of weather. Purchase: $49.99 at Amazon

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair

We at BGR are extremely high on the new Razer Iskur gaming chair. There are many killer features to be happy about, whether you’re a gamer or not. If you’re someone who works from home, you can easily enjoy this chair too. From the headrest to the “racing seat” style, you’re sure to find it comfortable to sit in for long stretches. Each armrest is 4D, allowing you to better customize it to your liking. Purchase: $499 at Razer.com

HOTLOGIC Food Warming Tote

You may not think about it until it’s too late, but having something to warm up your food in when there isn’t a microwave can be tough to find. That’s why the HOTLOGIC Food Warming Tote makes for such a great gift. It’s a portable mini oven in your hands. This is compatible with most flat-bottom, sealable containers and will evenly cook or reheat your meals in about an hour without drying them out. You don’t even have to monitor it, as you can just plug it in and let it go. Purchase: $39.95 at Amazon

Legacybox

Wondering what to do with old family VHS tapes and photo albums? Digitize and share memories with Legacybox. Legacybox will take physical media and turn it into shareable files for you and your loved ones. Plus, they’ll send the box for packaging and ship it back with the physical media. Purchase: Starting at $29.99 at Legacybox.com

SPIbelt Dual Pocket Pro Running Belt

Runners and joggers should never leave home without a few essentials that they can keep in their SPIbelt Dual Pocket Pro Running Belt. This fits waist sizes 29″ through 47″. There is one original pocket and one large pocket on either side of the elastic. These pockets will expand as well to better fit items, including passports, phones, IDs, money, and keys. Purchase: $34.99 at Amazon

DJI Mini 2 Foldable Drone

Capture more of the world around you in unique ways with a DJI Mini 2 drone. This weighs almost nothing, so you can bring it pretty much anywhere. It folds up, making it that much more portable. It contains a 12MP camera and supports up to 10 km of HD video transmission. The max battery life is 31 minutes, so you’ll get a good amount of use out of this each and every time. Purchase: $449 at Amazon

Smartish Magnetic Cable Wrangler

A great stocking stuffer for anyone who has too many cords, the Smartish Magnetic Cord Wrangler will keep things under wraps. Ideal for nightstands or desks, this will hold down cords with its magnets, keeping them close and tied up. It works with all cables and chargers and, if the cord isn’t sticking well enough, you can put a magnetic collar around it to get more attraction. It comes in two different colors to better fit in. Purchase: $19.99 at Amazon

HYFIT Gear 1

Working out in 2020 has become an even more difficult task. Finding the motivation (and room) to do it is tough, but with HYFIT Gear 1, it’s made easier. Pick this up for the fitness fanatic in your family, as it is an A.I. home gym that automatically tracks their stats and progress. This comes with Gear 1 bands with fitness trackers, as well as handles, anchors, and straps, so they can vary their workouts. Purchase: $250 at hyfitgear.com

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum

We all have that family member whose home is a bit of a mess. But with a Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum from iRobot, they won’t have to do much to keep it clean. This has vSLAM navigation and learns the layout of the home. It even will respond to voice commands, so they won’t even have to go and get it themselves. Plus, it empties itself! It’s the perfect gift for people with young children or pets. Purchase: $799 at Amazon

