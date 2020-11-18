If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro are Apple’s most expensive true wireless earbuds, but among our readers, they’re also Apple’s best-selling AirPods model.

Apple’s wildly popular wireless noise cancelling earbuds dropped to $199.99 on Prime Day 2020, and now they’re back on sale ahead of Black Friday 2020 with the same deep discount.

Other AirPods models are on sale as well right now, with discounts up to $40.



Some early Black Friday deals stick around for weeks until the year’s biggest shopping event finally arrives. This, unfortunately, might not be one of them. Apple’s various AirPods models are discounted all the time these days at Amazon. It would’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. Needless to say, some discounts on Apple products are more noteworthy than others.

Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount. With Black Friday 2020 less than two weeks away, Amazon’s huge Prime Day discount is back.

An early Black Friday 2020 deal over at Amazon slashes brand new AirPods Pro to just $199.99. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $50 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. There’s no telling if this sale will stick around or disappear before Black Friday though, so take advantage while you can.

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

